Ayushmann Khurrana admits suffering from childhood trauma because of his father, calls him ‘dictator’: ‘Getting beaten by chappals, belts…’

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the finest actors in the industry but for only the second time in his career, Khurrana is experiencing a year without a film release. Despite this, the actor has remained in the spotlight. He recently released songs and is currently traveling across the United States, performing with his musical band, Aayushmanbhava. During a recent appearance on a podcast, Ayushmann admitted suffering from childhood trauma as he recalled getting beaten by his dictator dad with 'chappals and belts saying it was part of the course'.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared in the Honestly Saying podcast that he became a father in his 20s, revealing that his debut film, Vicky Donor, was released when he was already a parent. Reflecting on that phase, he mentioned that he and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, grew and evolved together as they navigated the challenges of being young parents.

The Dream Girl actor also highlighted how having a daughter profoundly influenced him, explaining that daughters inspire one to become a better and more empathetic person.

When asked if he was a different father when compared to his own, Ayushmann immediately agreed with a hearty laugh, and said, “I’m a completely different father. Mine was a dictator. Getting beaten with chappals, belts, etc… were part for the course, and of course, there was childhood trauma.”

Narrating a particularly distressing incident, Ayushmann said, “One day I was returning from a party, and my shirt smelled of cigarette smoke. Now, I never touched it because of the fear of my father. But I still got beaten up for it.”

On the professional front, Khurrana is currently involved in an upcoming project under Dharma Productions, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The Kedarnath actress recently shared some unseen pictures from the sets of the movie with director Aakash Kaushik.

Pinkvilla earlier reported that the film is expected to be a quintessential Khurrana project, as it defies all the conventions of spy films in Hindi cinema to date.

Additionally, he has confirmed his entry into Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe with Thama. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the movie will feature an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, alongside Ayushmann.

