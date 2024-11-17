Nothing here, just Dua Padukone Singh’s dad Ranveer Singh ‘daddying too hard’ in latest pictures

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their first child on September 8, 2024. The couple recently announced their baby’s name, Dua Padukone Singh, on their social media. While the new parents have yet to reveal their newborn's face, we’re sure the little one will inherit all the traits of this power couple. In the meantime, Singh shared some pictures on Instagram flaunting his beard, hair, and bold look. Fans couldn’t resist commenting, “Dua’s dad daddying too hard!”

In the black-and-white close-up images, Ranveer Singh is seen flaunting his well-groomed beard and hair. The actor completed his look with some fine silver jewelry paired with a white shirt and glasses as he posed for the picture-perfect shots.

Netizens were quick to react to Don 3 actors latest picture. Someone wrote, "Dua ke papa looking hot af". One fan wrote, "Uffffff...Those Hairs And Ofcourse You". One fan wrote, "Omg I needed that The hair, the beard and your face". Someone wrote, "your feed literally has deepika you and dua picture which is just so beautiful to watch!".

One user wrote, "Dua must've got those hair genes". Another wrote, "DUA’S dad DADDDYINGGGG TOO HARD YUP". One fan wrote, "After 20 years I wanna know what Dua reaction would be to her hot Papa". One fan said, "i already know dua got THAT hair genes".

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer started dating in 2013 on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela, and kept their relationship a secret till the time they sealed the deal through the wedding. They got married at Lake Como, Italy in 2018 in the presence of their friends and family.

On the work front reports suggest that Deepika plans to return to work in 2025 and will spend the next few months focusing on her newborn.

According to News18 her maternity leave will continue until March next year. After that, she'll begin filming the sequel to Kalki, starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas. Deepika recently appeared in Rohit Shetty’s ensemble cop drama Singham Again.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is set to star in Aditya Dhar’s upcoming action film and Farhan Akhtar’s highly anticipated crime drama Don 3.

