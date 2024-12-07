INSIDE Baby John producer Priya Atlee's star-studded party ft. Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and more; see PICS

The countdown to the release of Baby John has begun. The action thriller is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2024. Filmmaker Atlee’s wife and Baby John producer Priya Atlee recently celebrated her birthday. Some inside pictures from the star-studded party featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and more have surfaced on the internet.

Today, December 7, 2024, internet sensation Orhan Awatramani took to his Instagram Stories and shared a series of glimpses from Priya Atlee’s birthday celebration. He posed with the birthday girl and wished her in the caption. In another picture, Orry was seen hugging Priya’s husband, Atlee Kumar. Varun Dhawan was also seen in the background.

Orry shared more photos with stars who were in attendance. Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a dark green bodycon dress paired with a golden wristwatch. Her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, donned a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and a brown jacket. Khushi Kapoor was all smiles in a brown mini dress.

Have a look at the pictures!

Pooja Hegde also offered a peek into the party. In one photograph, she posed with Priya and Atlee, while another was a selfie with Baby John actor Varun Dhawan. VD was wearing a customized t-shirt sporting his film’s title and jeans along with a golf cap.

Pooja is collaborating with Varun for David Dhawan’s film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. In the caption, the actress wrote, “This duo is dreaming of bread. Chalo, Post our next schedule maybe?” accompanied by a pizza slice emoji. VD reshared it and said, “Sooon (pizza) party.” Check it out!

Talking about Baby John, it will release in cinemas on December 25, the Christmas holiday. The cast includes Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. The movie is presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. Directed by Kalees, it is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Two songs, Nain Matakka and Pikley Pom, have already been released. The trailer is reportedly set to arrive on December 9.

