Bada Naam Karenge: Salman Khan gives shoutout to Sooraj Barjatya’s OTT debut; says ‘this one is going to be…’

Salman Khan's journey in Hindi cinema would be incomplete without acknowledging his long-standing collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya. This iconic duo defined the essence of the '90s with their timeless films. So, when Barjatya ventured into the OTT space, a special shoutout from Salman was inevitable. The actor has now extended his heartfelt wishes to the filmmaker and wrote, "This one's going to be special."

Alongside a poster of Bada Naam Karenge, Salman Khan penned his special note for Sooraj Barjatya. He wrote, "Bada Naam Karenge streaming now only on Sony LIV! Wishing Sooraj, Devaansh and the entire team all the best – this one’s going to be special!" The show is now available for streaming on SonyLIV.

See here:

Sooraj R. Barjatya is associated with Bada Naam Karenge as a producer, using the series as a launchpad for his son. The show is directed by Gullak fame Palash Vaswani, who attempts to blend the essence of a classic Barjatya project with a narrative that appeals to Gen Z. While Barjatya has long been known for his family-centric films, he has yet to make his directorial debut in the web series space.

Bada Naam Karenge, directed by Palash Vaswani and backed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, features a talented ensemble cast, including Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, and Bhavesh Babani, among others.

Advertisement

Bada Naam Karenge is a heartwarming love story infused with catchy music and songs that are set to become wedding season favorites.

Staying true to the signature Rajshri Productions style, the Sony LIV film blends romance with deep-rooted lessons on Indian traditions and culture. It also upholds the classic Barjatya philosophy—where family always takes precedence over individual desires.

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya share a longstanding professional association, having collaborated on several iconic films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. These films have cemented their place as classics in Indian cinema.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar. The film is set for a theatrical release on Eid 2025. Additionally, he has Kick 2 in the pipeline, along with an untitled project directed by Atlee.