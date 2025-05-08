Ba***ds Of Bollywood: After Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, are THESE two young actors set to make cameos in Aryan Khan’s debut project? Find out

The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks Aryan Khan’s directorial debut and is set to premiere on Netflix in 2025. The series has already generated buzz for its impressive lineup of celebrity cameos, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. Recently, Saif Ali Khan revealed that his children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, will also be making special appearances in the show.

At the WAVES Summit 2025, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos engaged in a discussion with Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan. During the conversation, Saif spoke about Aryan Khan’s directorial debut and revealed that he had seen a glimpse of the project, calling it “fantastic.” He also shared that his children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, will be making brief appearances in the show.

On the other hand, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos offered a glimpse into what viewers can expect from The Ba***ds of Bollywood. While speaking at the WAVES Summit 2025, he mentioned that the show is “really fun” and playfully teased the audience by saying he’d let them figure out the full title.

Sarandos also revealed he’s already watched four episodes and praised the upcoming series for its entertainment value.

The upcoming Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood* explores the journey of a determined outsider and his close-knit group of friends as they navigate the unpredictable and dazzling world of the Hindi film industry.

Blending sharp, self-aware humor with a layered narrative, the series offers a thrilling deep dive into Bollywood's glitzy facade and its hidden chaos. With star-studded cameos, edge-of-the-seat moments, and a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan himself, the show promises an unforgettable ride through the heart of Indian cinema.

The makers of the upcoming Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood reportedly described the show as a deep dive into the behind-the-scenes world of the Hindi film industry, stating that while Bollywood dazzles with glamour, its off-screen reality is just as dramatic.

They noted that the series, seen through Aryan Khan’s unique perspective, explores the chaos, humor, and high-stakes atmosphere of an industry driven by ambition.

The series, produced by Gauri Khan and penned by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan, is the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment.

