Raid 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar has big hopes for ‘bhai’ Ajay Devgn’s film; Arjun Kapoor finds it ‘so much fun’

Raid 2 is less than a month away from release. Ajay Devgn will be reprising his role as IRS Amay Patnaik. The trailer of the film was released recently, and it has received a lot of love from Bollywood stars. Akshay Kumar expressed big hopes for his friend’s film. Arjun Kapoor called the trailer ‘so much fun.’

Today, April 9, 2025, a day after the release of Raid 2’s trailer, Akshay Kumar shared it on his Instagram Stories. Sending good wishes to Ajay Devgn, he wrote, “Bhai (brother), what a trailer!! I hope teri (your) 75th Raid does 75 weeks in theatres. Good luck for #Raid2 @ajaydevgn.” Praising Riteish Deshmukh’s antagonist role, Akshay added, “And the evilness suits you @riteishd ;).”

Karan Johar also showered the trailer with love on his Stories. He exclaimed, “What an outstanding trailer!!! Super face off between the two ultra talented actors @ajaydevgn and @riteishd.”

Ajay’s Singham Again co-star Arjun Kapoor expressed his excitement for Raid 2. Posting the trailer and tagging the cast & crew, he stated, “This looks like so much fun… Let the games begin…”

Have a look at Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and Arjun Kapoor’s stories!

Raid 2 is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on May 1, 2025. Vaani Kapoor plays the role of Ajay Devgn’s wife. Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial are also part of the cast.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Kesari Chapter 2. Earlier, Ajay Devgn extended his best wishes to the actor and the rest of the team. Sharing the trailer of the historical drama on Instagram, he wrote, “Bhagat Singh’s battle was on the streets, this one was in the courtroom—both changed history. Kesari Chapter 2, trailer out now.”

Ajay added, “Wishing my buddy AK all the very best, along with the entire team - it’s looking outstanding! In cinemas April 18, worldwide.”

Kesari Chapter 2 also stars Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan.

