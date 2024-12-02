Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan unite for Aaradhya's b'day; Raha gets sweet kiss from Alia Bhatt on football ground

It has been a happening week in Bollywood. From Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan uniting for daughter Aaradhya’s birthday amid divorce rumors to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha getting a sweet kiss from mom on the football ground, several B-town stars made headlines and how! But if you have missed all the latest updates from the entertainment industry, then here’s a quick recap.

Take a look at the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Aishwarya Rai drops ‘Bachchan’ from her name amidst divorce rumors from Abhishek

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s relationship has been under the scanner of their fans for the past couple of months. While rumors of their divorce are spreading like wildfire, a new video has raised many eyeballs. In the clip, Aishwarya Rai’s name was mentioned without her ‘Bachchan’ surname. The incident happened at the Dubai Women Establishment event, where Aish represented India and was a keynote speaker.

2. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha gets a sweet kiss from mom

On December 1, a video of Alia Bhatt giving a peck on Raha's cheek on the football ground went viral. The mother-daughter duo was seen having a gala time together. Soon after, Ranbir Kapoor was seen carrying their little daughter in his arms in the stadium. Isn’t this the sweetest clip of the trip?

3. Shah Rukh Khan reacts after Diljit Dosanjh chants KKR slogan at Kolkata concert

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was recently in Kolkata, making his audience go gala with his soulful voice. During the event, he chanted Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders’ anthem, ‘korbo, lorbo, jeetbo re'.

As soon as the video went viral, King Khan thanked Diljit for ‘bringing joy to the City of Joy’. He further wrote, “Paaji. I’m sure all at @KKRiders and their fans love the Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo reference. All the best and have a great tour…. Love u.”

4. Salman Khan reacted to the re-release of Biwi No. 1

Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, and Sushmita Sen’s Biwi No. 1 made a return to theaters on November 29, 2024. Reacted to the great news, the Tiger 3 actor said, “Biwi No 1 holds a very special place in my heart. It’s a film that connected with audiences back in the 90s and still brings a smile to so many faces.”

He added, “Working with David and his impeccable comic timing and the vision of Vashu ji made this film what it is.”

5. ED conducted raids at Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s house and office

On November 29, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residence and office of Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra. It was done over his 2021 money-laundering case linked to p*rn production. For the unearthed, the celerity was arrested for allegedly producing adult films. After being in jail for two months, he was granted bail in September 2021.

6. Priyanka Chopra to return to Bollywood with Aitraaz 2?

Subhash Ghai opened up about making the sequel of his 2004 film Aitraaz. In an interview, he revealed that after 20 years, they want to make the film with a 'new generation cast,’ implying Priyanka Chopra won't return to play a lead role. He further stated that the official announcement would be made in the next 3-4 months.

7. Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan unite to celebrate daughter Aaradhya’s birthday

Amid divorce rumors, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan unite to celebrate daughter Aaradhya’s 13th birthday together. Several inside glimpses from the bash were dropped by an Instagram handle.

Bonus news: On December 1, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, wished her daughter along with her son-in-law Nick Jonas as they celebrated their wedding anniversary.

