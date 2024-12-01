Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Anniversary: Mom Madhu Chopra drops glimpses from Nickyanka's magical wedding; fans celebrate couple's love
On Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding anniversary, her mom, Madhu Chopra, took to social media to wish the couple on their big day. She dropped a cute video from their traditional wedding.
Back in 2018, Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra married American singer Nick Jonas in a lavish traditional wedding in Jodhpur. Since then, they have been proving it’s a match made in heaven. Today, on December 1, the celebrity couple completed another year of marital bliss. To wish her kids on their big day, PeeCee’s mom, Madhu Chopra, dropped a collage video of their beautiful wedding ceremony in India.
A while ago, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, went to her Instagram profile and took PeeCee’s fans down memory lane when they gushed over her wedding with Nick Jonas. The mommy dearest collated all the wonderful memories of her daughter’s wedding into a video and made netizens live the lovely moments again.
Sharing the emotional video, she penned, “Two hearts, one journey, endless love. Happy anniversary @nickjonas & @priyankachopra.”
Take a look:
For the unknown, the couple made headlines when they first walked the red carpet of the Met Gala 2017 together. While the world speculated and manifested their relationship, the couple stuck to stating that they’re ‘just friends.’ The next year, glimpses of them spending time together took the internet by storm, and people could notice their PDA on social media.
One thing led to another, and soon, they were meeting each other’s parents. Then, in July 2018, on Chopra’s birthday, Nick popped the question in Crete, Greece. Without wasting much time, they flew down to India in August and made their relationship official through a traditional roka ceremony with family members and close friends in Mumbai.
A couple of vacations later, Nickyanka got married on December 1, 2018, followed by hosting a grand wedding reception in Delhi. A couple of years later, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022. Today, the family of three celebrates all of Nick and PeeCee's customs together.
On Thanksgiving this year, the Citadel star shared several inside glimpses of their celebration and expressed gratitude for the life they’re building together. Meanwhile, on the work front, Chopra is waiting for the release of her American films, Heads of State and The Bluff.
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Anniversary: 5 times couple celebrated festivals with daughter Malti Marie and served family goals