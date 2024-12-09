Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Salman Khan faces new threats; Deepika Padukone makes 1st public appearance post delivery, more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and death threats.

We are all set to start a new week. But before that, let’s take a look at some of the B-town biggies who made the news in the past week. A fan illegally entered the set of Salman Khan and threatened to call Lawrence Bishnoi. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone made her first public appearance at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert post-delivery. Read on!

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week:

1. Salman Khan faces new threat as intruder illegally enters his shooting site

While Salman Khan was shooting in Mumbai amid heavy security, a fan forcefully entered the location. When a fight broke out between him and the security personnel, he threatened to call Lawrence Bishnoi. The person was immediately taken into custody and was questioned at Shivaji Park police station.

2. Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after delivery

Deepika Padukone made her fans go gaga when she arrived on stage at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Bangalore. This was the first time the actress made a public appearance after delivering her daughter Dua in September 2024. The celebs also greeted each other with folded hands and had fun on stage.

3. Court finds nothing against cops after accused in Salman Khan firing case died in custody

Anuj Thapan, who was allegedly involved in shooting near Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, passed away while in police custody. While it was alleged that there was some police wrongdoing that resulted in the death of the accused, the Bombay High Court ruled otherwise.

As per PTI, a court order from October 25 revealed that a magistrate had submitted a report following a judicial inquiry under section 176 (1-A) of the CrPC. After reviewing the findings, the bench observed that there was no indication that Anuj Thapan's death in custody resulted from police actions.

4. Ranbir Kapoor spills beans about Animal Park and Brahmastra Part 2

Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that Animal will be made across three parts adding that they would start with Animal Park by 2027. He also stated that Brahmastra Part 2 is currently in the writing stage and it will definitely star his wife, Alia Bhatt.

5. Saira Banu develops two clots in her calf after being diagnosed with pneumonia

Reports suggested that legendary actress Saira Banu, who is facing health issues, has developed two clots in her calf. As per a recent Instagram post by Vickey Lalwani, the senior star was hospitalized in October 2024 due to a severe pneumonia bout and has since developed two clots in her calf. It was also reported that she is being able to move around her home but with difficulty.

6. Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar hospitalized

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s mother, Hiroo Yash Johar, was recently hospitalized at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. However, it was reported that the 81-year-old celebrity is now out of danger and there is nothing to worry about.

7. Inside Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's Haldi

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, is all set to marry her longtime beau Shane Gregoire. The pre-wedding rituals kickstarted with their Haldi ceremony which was attended by Khushi Kapoor and more. The glimpses of the same were shared by the acclaimed filmmaker and emotional father of the bride.

Bonus news: Amid Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumors, Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at 'idiots and those with limited brain.’

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

