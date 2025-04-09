Police Station Mein Bhoot: Ram Gopal Varma joins hands with Manoj Bajpayee for 'spine chilling' horror comedy with 'cutting-edge VFX'

Manoj Bajpayee is an acclaimed actor who has worked with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in movies like Satya, Kaun, and Shool. After entertaining the audience, the dynamic duo is all set to return with their fourth film, Police Station Mein Bhoot. Announcing the same, RGV revealed that the horror comedy movie would be 'spine chilling' with 'cutting-edge VFX.'

Advertisement

A while ago, on April 9, 2025, Ram Gopal Varma took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and announced his fourth collaboration with senior Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee. In his tweet, the filmmaker stated that they are once again teaming up, but this time for a horror comedy, a genre neither of them explored.

The director revealed that the movie is titled "Police Station Mein Bhoot," its tagline is "You Can't Kill The Dead."

Ram Gopal Varma announces next movie with Manoj Bajpayee:

Delving into the concept of the movie, he opened, “We run to the police when scared, but where will the police run to, when they get scared?” The D Company director also shared the story idea with his audience. He noted in his post, “After a deadly encounter killing, a police station becomes a haunted station, making all the cops run in fear to escape the ghosts of the gangsters.”

Advertisement

Sharing more details about Police Station Mein Bhoot, he added, “With cutting-edge VFX, spine-chilling horror effects, Police Station Mein Bhoot will be a fun-filled film that will terrify you.”

In his following tweet, he also shared the difference between a horror film and a horror-comedy movie. RGV opined, “In a horror film, u as an audience are scared, whereas in a horror comedy u are enjoying the characters on screen being scared!”

Ram Gopal Varma on difference between horror and horror comedy movie:

Coming to Manoj Bajpayee and his filmography, the actor was last seen in Bhaiyya Ji, followed by Despatch. He also led the black comedy crime thriller TV series titled Killer Soup. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the Netflix show also featured Konkona Sen Sharma.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee and Saqib Saleem to start Neeraj Pandey’s next from April 18 in Mumbai