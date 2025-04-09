Alia Bhatt to launch 4 fresh faces with Amazon Prime Video’s young adult web series backed by her? Here’s what we know

Alia Bhatt is, hands down, one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood. She has been busy working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which reunites her on-screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, there are reports of her collaborating with Amazon Prime Video for the second time after Poacher.

Advertisement

A Mid-day report suggests that Alia Bhatt is all set to produce a young adult web series with Amazon Prime Video under her production banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions. It has been revealed that work on the final draft of the script is being done.

“It’s a high-concept, young adult series set in an urban Indian college campus—think slice-of-life meets coming-of-age. The narrative plays out from the point of view of two young couples,” a source close to the development was quoted as saying.

It has further been revealed that the actress plans to bring new faces through the project and that the casting is underway. Another casting insider shared with the publication that the Jigra actress wants the show to 'feel authentic'.

“She is certain that the chosen faces should be real-life 20-somethings, whom the audience can relate to. Four fresh faces will be launched with the series,” the source further added.

Advertisement

The report further mentions that if everything goes according to plan, the young adult series will go on floors later this year.

It has also been revealed that the team at the production house is currently also working on the screen adaptation of Manju Kapur’s novel, Difficult Daughters, which will be helmed by Bhatt’s mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan. Meanwhile, Shaheen Bhatt is also developing another series under the production banner.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in the first female spy film of YRF’s spy universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film features Sharvari in the lead role, and it is set to release later this year on Christmas 2025.

In addition to this, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline. The upcoming romantic epic saga, also featuring Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor, is set to release next year on March 19, 2026.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Paatal Lok actress Tillotama Shome recalls director predicting she would never make enough money to buy her dream car: ‘I fought for...’