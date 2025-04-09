Saif Ali Khan Attack: Mumbai Police files 1000-page chargesheet; statements from over 70 eyewitnesses including wife Kareena Kapoor recorded

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Months after the attack on Saif Ali Khan, Mumbai’s Bandra Police have filed a 1000-page chargesheet in the matter that also includes several pieces of evidence related to the matter.

According to ANI, Mumbai Police stated, "This chargesheet includes several pieces of evidence found by the police against the arrested accused, Shariful Islam. This chargesheet is more than 1000 pages long."

It further mentioned the forensic lab's report highlighted that the knife pieces found at the crime scene, from Saif Ali Khan's body and the accused— are three pieces of the same knife. It has also been revealed that the chargesheet includes statements from over 70 witnesses, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, their domestic staff, and others.

The chargesheet also details how the accused fled the crime scene while travelling from Bandra to Dadar and then to Worli. It has been claimed that the accused initially tried to enter through the main gate, but couldn’t get through due to the fingerprint recognition system. After which, he used the duct area to climb up, and managed to access the first floor from the back of the building.

A Mid-Day report also quoted a police officer claiming, “Shariful climbed up to the 8th floor using the staircase and entered Saif Ali Khan’s flat. He was carrying a knife, a hacksaw blade, and a hammer in his bag. He attacked the caretaker, Eliyama Philip, with the knife and demanded Rs. 1 crore.”

When the accused attacked the caretaker, Saif intervened and caught Shariful from behind. The officer stated that the accused attacked the actor without realizing who he was. Robbery was his motive, and once he realized what had happened, he panicked and fled.

The accused then progressed to the National College bus stop, where he changed into new clothes and spent the night, sleeping until 7 am. The next morning, he walked to the Bandra Talao area, where he threw the knife and the clothes he had worn earlier.

The accused later roamed around outside Bandra railway station for approximately 20 minutes. When it started raining, he headed to Dadar, where he made a few casual purchases, including headphones, and ate bhurji pav. Finally, he walked back to his residence in Worli. According to the police, Shariful’s fingerprint matched one found in the duct area.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence during an attempted robbery in the wee hours of January 16.

