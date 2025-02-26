Bollywood Newswrap, February 26: Shah Rukh Khan, family to reportedly move out of Mannat; Sunita Ahuja’s manager refutes divorce rumors with Govinda; more

On February 26, 2025, Bollywood witnessed several major events, from reports of Shah Rukh Khan and his family moving out of Mannat to Sunita Ahuja's manager refuting rumors of her and actor Govinda's divorce. If you missed the biggest headlines of the day, read on!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of February 26, 2025:

1. Dhadak 2: Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer in censor troubles? Might affect John Abraham's The Diplomat

Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, was announced last year and initially slated for a November 2024 release before being postponed to 2025.

While reports suggested a possible Holi weekend release, recent buzz indicates the film is facing challenges in obtaining CBFC certification due to its caste-related themes. If it does secure a Holi release, it will go head-to-head with John Abraham's The Diplomat, which has also been rescheduled.

2. Dhanashree Verma 'feels strong and fearless' as she celebrates Maha Shivratri amid divorce rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal

YouTuber and choreographer Dhanashree Verma extended Mahashivratri wishes amid her divorce rumors from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. For those unaware, the duo reportedly filed for divorce by mutual consent at the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai, and their case is currently under judicial review.

Now, Verma took to Instagram, sharing a few pictures from her shoot, expressing strength and fearlessness while celebrating Mahashivratri.

3. Shah Rukh Khan and his family to move out of Mannat? Here's the reason why

Mannat, the iconic Mumbai residence of Shah Rukh Khan and his family, is a well-known landmark. Whether on festivals, the superstar's birthday, or even regular days, fans often gather in large numbers, hoping to catch a glimpse of him. Reports now suggest that the Khan family will be temporarily moving out of Mannat as the property undergoes renovation.

4. Sunita Ahuja's manager refutes divorce rumors with Govinda after actor's manager alleges her of speaking 'Zyaada' in interviews

After Govinda's manager suggested that Sunita Ahuja tends to speak a bit too much in interviews, the star wife has dismissed rumors of their divorce. Meanwhile, the actor's lawyer has also made some startling revelations.

In an interview with Mint, Sunita Ahuja's manager, Sadia Solkar, refuted the ongoing divorce speculation, stating, "This is not true."

5. EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Manjrekar wants Shah Rukh Khan to play THIS role in his 'extraordinary film'; 'He's best because…'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan continues to mesmerize audiences with his remarkable performances and enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar recently shared that he has a perfect script in mind for SRK, envisioning him in the role of a paid assassin in an intense and thrilling project.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!