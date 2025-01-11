Bollywood Newswrap, January 11: Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya praise Junaid Khan, Khushi's Loveyapa trailer; Ananya Panday seeks blessings at Golden Temple

Today, January 11, 2025, was a packed day with Bollywood updates. This newswrap provides all the important stories in one place. From Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya praising Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan starrer Loveyapa trailer to Ananya Panday seeking blessings at the Golden Temple, here’s what happened.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of January 11, 2025:

1. Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya react to Loveyapa trailer

Janhvi Kapoor and her beau, Shikhar Pahariya, reacted to the recently released trailer of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s upcoming movie Loveyapa. The actress said, “Omg, how fun and cute!!!!!! I can’t wait to watch this!!!!” Shikhar Pahariya exclaimed, “Wowwwwww my khushuuuuu! You are the best.”

2. Ananya Panday visits Golden Temple in Amritsar

Ananya Panday recently shared pictures from her visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar. She posed with her mother, Bhavana Pandey, and sister, Rysa Panday. Ananya also enjoyed some naan chole during her trip.

3. Tikku Talsania in critical condition

According to a report by TellyChakkar, actor Tikku Talsania is currently in critical condition following a severe stroke. Other details are yet to be revealed.

4. Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor’s pets bond with each other

Shanaya Kapoor recently shared pictures from her dinner with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. Their pet dogs, Pablo, Riot, and Sushi were seen playing together. Shanaya also posted some glimpses of the delicious dishes she enjoyed with her friends.

5. Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva’s first song Bhasad Macha released

Bhasad Macha, the first song from the movie Deva, has been released. Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde were seen setting the dance floor on fire in the energetic track. Their chemistry was unmissable.

