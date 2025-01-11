Special 26 actor Tiku Talsania in critical condition after major heart attack? REPORT
Veteran actor Tiku Talsania, known for his roles in Cirkus, Hungama, Special 26 and Dhamaal, is in critical condition after a heart attack. Updates on his health are awaited.
Veteran actor Tiku Talsania, famed for his comedic roles in Bollywood, is reportedly in critical condition after suffering a heart attack. Known for his appearances in iconic films and TV shows like Cirkus, Hungama, Special 26, and Dhamaal, Talsania has been a beloved figure in the Hindi entertainment industry.
As per a report by Telly Chakkar, veteran actor Tiku Talsania is currently in critical condition following a severe heart attack. Further updates on his hospitalization and other details are yet to be revealed.
Tiku Talsania, born in 1954, began his acting career with the 1984 TV show Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. Renowned for his stellar comic timing, he became a cherished figure in Bollywood, known for his roles in a range of films and TV shows. Beyond the silver screen, Talsania was also a committed freelance theater performer, participating in numerous Gujarati stage productions.
He made his film debut in 1986 with Pyaar Ke Do Pal, which starred Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Simple Kapadia. But it was his performance as Dharamdas, the loyal servant in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas (2002), alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit, that garnered significant recognition.
Talsania's extensive film career includes roles in Bol Radha Bol, Coolie No. 1, Raja Hindustani, Hero No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Virasat, and Hungama 2. On television, he appeared in hit shows like Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai, Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost, and Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo.
His most recent appearance was in the 2024 film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.
Tiku Talsania is married to Deepti, and the couple has two children. Their son, Rohaan Talsania, is a talented music composer, while their daughter, Shikha Talsania, has made a name for herself in Bollywood with roles in films such as Veere Di Wedding, Coolie No. 1, and I Hate Luv Storys.
