Bollywood Newswrap, January 22: Saif Ali Khan rewards auto-driver who took him to hospital after attack; Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava trailer launched
It has been a day full of big news from Bollywood. But if you missed the buzz of January 22, 2025, then here's a quick recap.
Just like most days, January 22, 2025, was also flooded with major updates from B-town. After being discharged, Saif Ali Khan met and rewarded the auto-driver who drove him to the Mumbai hospital. The power-packed trailer of Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava was also dropped. If you didn’t get the time to check on these news updates, then here’s a quick recap!
Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of January 22, 2025:
1. Saif Ali Khan rewarded auto-driver with a token of gratitude
On January 16, 2025, when Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his home, auto-driver Bhajan Singh Rana drove him to Lilavati Hospital. Hence, to acknowledge the kind man’s gesture, the Hum Tum actor met with him soon after being discharged. According to a recent report in ETimes, Khan also gave the auto driver Rs 50,000 as a token of gratitude.
2. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava trailer released
Earlier today, the long-awaited trailer of Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Chhaava was dropped. While the internet went gaga over it, Katrina Kaif also reacted to it and called the trailer ‘outstanding’ in her social media post.
3. Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol reunite
On January 22, 2025, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s epic trio, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, reunited and dropped signs that might be hinting at their next collab. Director Zoya Akhtar also gave all the ‘signs’ making fans wonder if a sequel to the film is in the offing.
4. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat to re-release
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor's film Padmaavat is all set to return to the big screens on January 24, 2025. On Wednesday, Viacom 18 Studios and Bhansali Productions shared a collaborative post on their Instagram handle and announced that the audience will be able to witness the epic tale on the big screen again.
5. Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan’s song Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon from Sky Force released
The romantic track, Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon, from Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar’s upcoming actioner, Sky Force, was released today. Sung by Arijit Singh, the track showcased the scintillating chemistry of Veer and Sara.
For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
ALSO READ: Chhaava Trailer Launch: Vicky Kaushal helping injured co-star Rashmika Mandanna take seat at event is proof that he is perfect gentleman; WATCH