Bollywood Newswrap, March 14: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor attend Deb Mukherjee’s funeral; Bollywood celebs celebrate Holi and more

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death.

March 14, 2025 wasn’t just another day in B-town. It was filled with major updates from the Hindi film industry. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted attending the funeral of Ayan Mukherji’s father Deb Mukherjee. Several Bollywood celebs also celebrated the festival of colors with their loved ones. If you missed out on these major updates, then fret not!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of March 14, 2025:

1. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor attend Deb Mukherjee’s funeral

On March 14, 2025, Alia Bhatt cut short her birthday celebrations and returned to Mumbai upon hearing about the death of Ayan Mukherji’s father Deb Mukherjee. Soon after, she arrived at Ayan’s residence and attended the funeral of the veteran actor along with Ranbir Kapoor. Celebs like Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Kajol and others also came to extend their condolences to the War 2 director.

2. Bollywood celebs celebrate Holi in style

On the joyous occasion of Holi, several Bollywood celebrities celebrated the Indian festival with their loved ones. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal enjoyed the day with their family. Mom-to-be Kiara Advani started the day on a sweet note. Apart from them, stars like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra and others also celebrated the festival of colors.

3. Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao wishes him on his birthday

On March 14, 2025, Aamir Khan celebrated his 60th birthday. To wish him well on his big day, his ex-wife Kiran Rao took to social media. Sharing multiple pictures with Mr. Perfectionist, Rao penned, “HBD to the VVVIP in our lives! thank you for the hugs and the laughs and for always having our backs. We love you! xx k.”

4. Aamir Khan sends ‘best wishes’ to Salman Khan for Sikandar

Ahead of the release of Salman Khan’s Sikandar on Eid 2025, Aamir Khan sent best wishes to his B-town friend. At a meet-and-greet with the media ahead of his 60th birthday, he said, “Salman ko best wishes for Sikandar.”

5. Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma celebrate Holi with Raveena Tandon

Days after parting ways, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma came together to celebrate Holi with Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani and others.

