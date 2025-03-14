Did Aamir Khan attend Irfan Pathan's wedding anniversary with girlfriend Gauri Spratt? Netizens think so after watching this VIDEO

Since the start of 2025, there had been rumors that Aamir Khan has found love again for the third time in a Bengaluru-based woman. Ahead of his birthday, on March 13, 2025, the actor hosted a meet and greet with the media and finally revealed that the rumors were in fact true. He introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the shutterbugs, stating that they have been living together. Now, netizens have unearthed a video claiming that Aamir and Gauri attended cricketer Irfan Pathan's wedding anniversary together last month.

In a video posted on the Reddit thread, r/BollyBlindsNGossip, Irfan Pathan can be seen cutting his wedding anniversary cake with his wife Safa. Aamir Khan joined the couple at the table and happily clapped for them. As the camera pans out, all the people attending the event can be spotted. Netizens claimed that Gauri was also present at the celebration.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt at Irfan Pathan's wedding anniversary:

If you’re also thinking who among them is Gauri then fret not. According to a user, Gauri is the woman with spectacles wearing a striped top. She is standing at the right corner of the sofa, behind the woman wearing a sleeveless black dress.

Another user also confirmed, “I think at 0:08 the one with specs behind him standing is her...between them there is someone in black sitting on chair.”

At the press meet, the PK actor stated that he met Gauri 25 years ago, but sadly, they lost touch. However, after meeting again, they clicked. Now, they are living together as ‘partners.’ Khan told the media, “See, tum logon ko pata nahi lagne diya na maine (I didn’t let you guys know about it).” he even revealed preparing Spratt for the “mad world” of showbiz and hiring private security for “personal peace of mind.”

He even joked with the media and said “Bhuvan ko uski Gauri mil hi gayi” referring to his 2001 movie, Lagaan. The Taare Zameen Par actor has introduced his girlfriend to his family who have welcomed her with open arms. Aamir also introduced Gauri to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on March 12, 2025, when they came to meet him at his residence.