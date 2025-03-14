Alia Bhatt’s cute cake-cutting with Ranbir Kapoor during meet and greet reminds fans of Hungama’s iconic scene: ‘Inspired by Mrs. Anjali Tiwari’

Alia Bhatt recently celebrated her birthday with the media in an intimate special meet-and-greet event on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Several videos and pictures from the celebration went viral online, but one particular video of the actress feeding herself cake reminded fans of an iconic scene from the 2003 film Hungama.

A video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from the birthday celebration has been making waves on the internet. In the viral clip, the actress is seen cutting her birthday cake while her loving husband stands beside her, cheering her on. He is seen singing the birthday song and clapping for her with a sweet smile.

However, the cute moment took a hilarious turn when Alia, while dancing playfully, ate the first bite of the cake before feeding it to Ranbir Kapoor . Another video showed RK smearing cake on his wife's face, but the viral moment particularly reminded fans of a scene from the 2003 film Hungama.

Several viral videos have juxtaposed this moment with the iconic scene from the film, where Shoma Anand’s character, Anjali Pandey Tiwari, eats the cake at her birthday party instead of feeding it to her husband, Radheshyam Tiwari, played by Paresh Rawal .

Drawing a humorous comparison to the iconic scene, several internet users noticed a “19-20 ka farak” between the two moments, while many pointed out similarities in their clothing. One user wrote, “Self-love at its peak, inspired by Mrs. Anjali Tiwari.” Another fan quipped, “As Lana Del Rey rightly sang, ‘Life imitates art.’”

A third fan observed, “Both husbands laughed at the end too… this isn’t 19-20, it’s 20-20!” Meanwhile, another user noted, “The ladies’ haircuts are literally the same, and both men are wearing spectacles—what a coincidence!”

Several users also flooded the comments section with iconic dialogues and lyrics from the film, making the online comparison even more entertaining.

On the professional front, Alia will be next seen in Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. The first female-led YRF Spy-universe film is directed by Shiv Rawail and is poised to release later this year on Christmas 2025. In addition to this, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline.