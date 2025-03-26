Bollywood Newswrap, March 26: Aishwarya Rai’s car meets accident; Shraddha Kapoor’s X account reportedly hacked and more

B-town is always buzzing with major news updates that keep the audience entertained throughout the day. March 26, 2025, was also one busy day in Bollywood when several news stories made headlines. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car met with an accident, and Shraddha Kapoor's X account is reportedly hacked. Here's a quick recap!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of March 26, 2025:

1. Priyanka Chopra reveals how she feels after 'super active' daughter Malti Marie sleeps and we can't stop laughing

Priyanka Chopra often shares posts that resonate with mothers everywhere; her latest one is no exception. This time, she humorously captured how she feels after her 'super active child' finally falls asleep — and it's bound to make you laugh!

2. WATCH: Soon-to-be parents Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani seen exiting an under-construction site after Gauri Khan

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani never fail to grab attention through their public appearances. The soon-to-be parents were recently seen in the city as they stepped out of an under-construction building. All eyes were on the Param Sundari star, who effortlessly fulfilled his husband duties during their latest outing.

3. Is Shraddha Kapoor's X account hacked? Here's why fans think so

Shraddha Kapoor recently posted a cryptic message on X that read, "Easy $28. GG!" As soon as it went live, fans were left baffled, speculating about its meaning or even questioning whether her account had been hacked.

4. Akshay Kumar sells two Mumbai apartments for Rs 6.6 crore; you won't believe his profit margin—find out

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, known for delivering numerous hits and keeping audiences entertained with his blockbuster films, is now preparing for Kesari 2 alongside Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan. Ahead of the film's release, reports suggest that he has sold two Mumbai apartments for Rs 6.6 crore, earning an impressive 89% profit from the deal.

5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car meets with an accident involving a bus; VIRAL VIDEO leaves fans concerned about actress' well-being

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans were left deeply concerned after a video went viral online, showing her car involved in an accident with a bus, causing widespread shock.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!