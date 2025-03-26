Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s car meets with an accident involving a bus; VIRAL VIDEO leaves fans concerned about actress’ well-being

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beloved divas of Bollywood and enjoys immense stardom. In a shocking turn of events, fans were deeply distressed after a video went viral on the internet, showing the actress's car allegedly involved in an accident.

On March 26, a video surfaced online depicting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ’s car being hit from behind by a local bus. As soon as the collision occurred, a small crowd gathered at the scene. Neither Pinkvilla could independently verify whether the actress or any of her family members were inside the car, nor was anyone spotted inside or around the vehicle at the time of the incident.

However, a driver stepped out to assess the damage, and moments later, the road was cleared as both the bus and the vehicle owned by the actress went their separate ways.

Aishwarya Rai’s car meets with an accident

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, Aish’s fans were quite concerned about the actress’ well-being.

Reacting to the video, a fan inquired, "Aish chala rahi thi kya" while another user asked, "Was Aish in the car? Is she fine?" and a third shocked user stated, "Oh my godd!!! hope she is fine and doing well" while another fan hoped, "oh god.. hope she's okay."

Meanwhile, a section of users was also seen holding the bus driver responsible. Well, more details about the accident are awaited. Let’s hope not much damage was caused.

For the unversed, all the numbers of Aish’s cars are reportedly 5050, and that’s how her Toyota Vellfire VIP Executive Lounge— the car that met with the accident was identified. The swanky ride is said to be priced at a whopping Rs. 1.30 crore.

On the professional front, Aishwarya has been quite selective with her project selection. She was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II released in 2023. The film also featured Sobhita Dhulipala, Shreema Upadhyaya, Trisha Krishnan, and more in prominent roles.

While fans eagerly await the announcement of her next project, Aish continues to delight them with her appearances at global platforms.