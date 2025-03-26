Is Shraddha Kapoor’s X account hacked? Here’s why fans think so

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is not just admired for her acting skills but also for being quite active on social media and frequently engaging with her fans. However, a cryptic message was recently posted from her X (formerly Twitter) account, sparking concern among her followers. The cryptic message left fans worried, with many rushing to question if her account has been hacked.

Shraddha Kapoor took to X and shared a puzzling post that read, "Easy $28. GG!" The moment it went live, fans were left scratching their heads, wondering about its meaning or if her account had been hacked.

Curious and concerned, netizens flooded the comments section. One simply asked, "Context?" while another speculated, "Again hacked??" A fan jokingly remarked, "Only a $28 bet?" while someone else questioned, "Cryptic message or account hacked?"

Some took a lighthearted approach, with one user writing, "Sent $28… Pay me back when you get your account back. Always ready to help when you're in trouble!" Another guessed, "Is this about the X payout?" Meanwhile, one user kept it straightforward, asking, "What does this tweet even mean?" With the tweet leaving more questions than answers, fans are eagerly waiting for Shraddha to clear the air

For the unversed, Shraddha enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 14 million followers on X.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2, which hit theaters in August 2024. Starring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, she returned for the highly anticipated sequel to the horror-comedy hit. The film was a major success, leaving fans eager for updates on the next installment in the franchise.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has also been in the news due to buzz around her rumored relationship with Rahul Mody. Recently, their photos from a wedding in Ahmedabad grabbed attention online.

One clip captured the Stree 2 actress arriving at the venue, surrounded by security, while Rahul followed closely behind. Another set of pics featured Shraddha on stage alongside Rahul and the newlyweds, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!