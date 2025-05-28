Bollywood Newswrap, May 28: More legal trouble for Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri 3 to Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor's next getting title

From the renewal of Black Warrant Season 2 and The Royals Season 2 to fresh legal troubles for Akshay Kumar and Hera Pheri 3, here’s a quick recap of everything that made headlines today.

Here top 5 news stories of May 28, 2025:

1. Jailer sahab returns: Netflix renews Zahan Kapoor's Black Warrant for Season 2, here’s what to expect in gritty crime drama

Zahan Kapoor is all set to reprise his role as the intense Jailer Sahab in the much-anticipated second season of Black Warrant. Netflix confirmed the news on its official Instagram handle, igniting enthusiasm among fans. Zahan earned acclaim from both critics and viewers for his commanding performance in Season 1, and his return promises to bring more depth and intensity to the gripping series.

2. Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar return for The Royals S2—Netizens clash over their chemistry and demand new female lead

The Royals, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, premiered on Netflix on May 9 and received mixed critical reception. With Netflix recently confirming a second season, audiences are now divided over Ishaan and Bhumi’s on-screen chemistry and the addition of a new female lead.

3. Hera Pheri 3: More legal trouble for Akshay Kumar? Mystery deepens over film's rights after Paresh Rawal’s exit

Hera Pheri 3 grabbed attention after Paresh Rawal’s exit, sparking controversies and a Rs 25 crore lawsuit by the producers, as confirmed by Akshay Kumar’s banner. Amid reports that Firoz Nadiadwala still holds the film’s rights, director Priyadarshan refuted them, revealing Akshay had shown him the legal documents.

4. EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor’s next with Raj Mehta and Karan Johar titled Lag Jaa Gale

inkvilla has exclusively learnt that Raj Mehta has locked the script of his next, and the film will feature the first-time pairing of Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor. The movie will be titled Lag Jaa Gale.

5. Housefull 5: Sajid Nadiadwala’s 30-year-old idea behind Akshay Kumar-led film’s double endings? Truth revealed

At the trailer launch of Housefull 5, producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that the concept of multiple endings had been on his mind for nearly three decades. He reflected on his long-standing curiosity about creating a thriller with an unpredictable twist, where the identity of the villain would remain concealed until the climax, leaving audiences surprised.

