Bollywood Newswrap, Nov 30, 2024: Shilpa Shetty’s husband on ED raid, Vicky Kaushal praises Katrina’s style, and more

Hey Bollywood fans! Missed today’s top stories while soaking in the weekend vibes? No worries, we’ve got you covered! From Shilpa Shetty’s husband asking to keep her name out of the ED raid buzz to Vicky Kaushal praising Katrina Kaif's style, catch up on all the must-know news from Bollywood!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of November 30, 2024:

1. Raj Kundra urges media not to ‘drag’ Shilpa Shetty’s name amid ED raid

Raj Kundra recently responded to media reports regarding an ED raid at his home in connection with his alleged involvement in a money laundering case linked to explicit content. Addressing the rumors and media attention, Raj took to his Instagram story to clarify his position, urging the press to stop dragging his wife, Shilpa Shetty, into the controversy.

He emphasized his cooperation with a four-year investigation and dismissed the allegations of p*rnography and money laundering as exaggerated. Confident that the truth would emerge, Raj criticized the media for sensationalizing the situation and stressed the need to respect personal boundaries.

2. Ananya Panday reveals how living alone has helped her

In a candid chat on We Are Yuvaa, Ananya Panday revealed how living alone has positively changed her life. She shared that while living with her parents, their concern sometimes amplified her sadness.

Her mom’s questions like “Are you fine?” deepened her emotions, and Ananya admitted she even exaggerated her feelings at times. However, living alone has helped her better control her emotions, and she now feels more at peace in her own company, something she struggled with in the past.

3. Vicky Kaushal calls wife Katrina Kaif ‘subedar’ of his styling ‘army’

At the GQ Men of the Year event, Vicky Kaushal humorously admitted that he’s ‘fashion handicapped’ and relies on a team to help him look presentable. He joked that he depends on an ‘army’ to get his outfit right.

When asked if Katrina ever tells him to change, Vicky quipped that she's like the ‘prefect’ or ‘subedar’ of his fashion army. He also shared his love for aloo paratha with white butter and mango pickle, revealing that Katrina now enjoys his paratha obsession while he’s become a fan of her pancakes.

4. Varun Dhawan dances to Baby John’s Nain Matakka at 'iconic' Mumbai location

Varun Dhawan recently shared an energetic video on Instagram, where he danced to Nain Matakka, the first song from Baby John, in front of the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The video shows him on a boat at sea, with the hotel beautifully lit up in the background.

Dressed in a hoodie and joggers, Varun moved to the catchy track at night, adding an extra charm to the scenic location. In his caption, he asked his followers, “Kya app ne kabhi iconic jagah pe dance kiya hain (Have you ever danced at an iconic place?) #nainmattaka Outside the Taj mumbai. good vibez only. #babyjohn ki Christmas.”

5. Priyanka Chopra’s mom reveals her first film contract had ‘big blobs of tears’

Priyanka Chopra, after winning Miss World in 2000, initially didn’t want to pursue acting, as revealed by her mother, Madhu Chopra, in a recent podcast with Rodrigo Canelas. Priyanka had dreams of studying criminal psychology or aeronautical engineering. Despite receiving multiple film offers, she preferred to return to her studies.

Madhu recalled that the Citadel actress' first film contract was signed with ‘big blobs of tears’, as she was reluctant to enter the industry. Madhu encouraged her to try acting for a few months, and if she didn’t enjoy it, she could return to her studies. Priyanka eventually warmed to acting, and as more offers came in, her career took off.

