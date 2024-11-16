Bollywood Newswrap, November 16, 2024: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha’s adorable laugh, Ranveer Singh on doing ‘daddy duties’ after daughter’s birth and more

Bollywood is buzzing with exciting headlines today! From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha melting hearts with her infectious giggle to Ranveer Singh opening up about embracing daddy duties after the birth of his daughter Dua with Deepika Padukone, here’s a roundup of today’s top news from Tinseltown.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of November 16, 2024:

1. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha’s adorable laugh is too cute to miss

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in the city today, enjoying a playful outing with their daughter Raha and Isha Ambani’s daughter Aadiya. In a heartwarming video that’s quickly going viral, Raha’s infectious laughter steals the spotlight as she steps out of the car into her dad’s arms—sure to brighten anyone’s day.

Another clip shows the parents having fun with Aadiya, who’s cradled in her father Anand Piramal’s arms. These adorable moments are too precious to miss!

2. Ranveer Singh on doing ‘daddy duties’ after daughter Dua’s arrival

Ranveer Singh recently welcomed his daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, with wife Deepika Padukone, embracing fatherhood with immense joy. At a recent event, he opened up about the overwhelming happiness he's experiencing since becoming a father.

He described it as a feeling of ‘infinite happiness’ and shared how he has been fully immersed in daddy duties, making him excited to unwind and have fun. Ranveer also reflected on the importance of having a life partner, emphasizing that life's journey is made richer when shared with someone special. He described the experience of sharing both joy and pain with a partner as "magic."

3. Madhuri Dixit discusses rumors of rivalry with Sridevi in 90s

In a recent interview with News 18, Madhuri Dixit addressed the rumored rivalry with Sridevi in the 90s, clarifying that their paths rarely crossed professionally. While they didn’t collaborate much, Madhuri admired Sridevi’s talent and success across various languages.

They worked together on Pukaar (2000), but limited interaction occurred due to their different roles in the film. Afterward, Madhuri moved to the US, further reducing their chances of connecting. Despite this, she expressed deep respect for Sridevi’s early start in the industry and her dedication to her craft.

4. Neena Gupta reflects on auditioning for Dimple Kapadia's Tenet tole

Neena Gupta recently revealed that she auditioned for the role played by Dimple Kapadia in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet but didn't get the part. On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want, Neena shared how she flew to Los Angeles for the audition but eventually lost out to Dimple, who didn’t even visit the city.

Reflecting on her experiences, she humorously admitted that auditions often don’t go her way, attributing it to her ‘bad luck’. Despite the setback, she acknowledged that casting decisions are based on the director's vision of the character.

5. Arshad Warsi says Akshay Kumar was willing to do 'everyone’s role' in Jaani Dushman

Arshad Warsi recently shared a hilarious memory from Jaani Dushman (2002), recalling how Akshay Kumar was so eager to take on every role in the film that he even offered to return in different avatars whenever a character died. The star-studded film also featured Sunny Deol, Manisha Koirala, and Aftab Shivdasani.

Arshad praised Akshay’s enthusiasm, calling him ‘unbelievable’ for his willingness to step into any character’s shoes. He humorously added that Akshay’s character could constantly change form, appearing as whoever died next. He described the film’s chaotic, yet memorable nature, dubbing it a ‘cult classic’.

