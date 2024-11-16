Madhuri Dixit REACTS to rivalry with Sridevi in 90s; admits having ‘lot of respect and admiration’ for latter: ‘ We didn’t really get to...’

In the 90s, Bollywood's brightest stars, Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, were often pitted against each other, fueling rumors of rivalry. But Madhuri recently opened up, sharing her profound respect for Sridevi, admitting they didn’t have much chance to connect despite their shared success.

Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi were set to appear together in Ramesh Sippy's Zameen (1987), but despite the anticipation, they never shared screen time, and the film was ultimately never released. In a recent interview with News 18, Madhuri reflected on their careers, saying their paths never crossed professionally.

Although they didn’t collaborate much, Madhuri expressed deep admiration for the late actress’ talent, highlighting her success across multiple languages. She said, “We both had a lot of respect and admiration for each other. I had respect for her as an actor as she worked in different languages, which was amazing, and she was successful across them. She was also very sweet to me."

Madhuri worked on Pukaar (2000), a film produced by Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, but their paths didn’t cross much during the project. She shared that while the late actress was occupied with the production side of things, she was focused on her own role, leading to limited interaction between the two.

Despite being part of the same film, they didn’t have many opportunities to connect on set. “We didn’t really get to talk much,” she said.

The Maja Ma actress explained that after Pukaar was completed and released, she got married and moved to the US, which is why there was limited interaction between her and Sridevi.

She acknowledged that Sridevi had entered the industry much earlier, having worked since childhood, and admired the hard work she put in to achieve her success. She also expressed deep respect for her dedication and career.

For the unversed, Sridevi attended Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene’s wedding reception in 1999, marking a significant moment in their relationship.

On the professional front, Madhuri recently appeared in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. She is also rumored to join Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar, though official confirmation is awaited.

