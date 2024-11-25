Bollywood Newswrap, November 25: Alia Bhatt holds Raha close during outing with Ranbir Kapoor; Abhishek Bachchan calls himself lucky to have Aishwarya Rai and more

Today, November 25, 2024, was packed with some exciting updates in the film industry. If you weren’t able to catch everything, don't fret, as this newswrap contains the top headlines of the day. From Abhishek Bachchan expressing gratitude to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, Raha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's outing, Virat Kohli's sister clearing the air around viral pictures claiming to be Akaay Kohli from the Perth test match, here's all that happened.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of November 25, 2024:

1. Malaika Arora reveals her relationship status publicly for the first time after breakup with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, once a beloved Bollywood couple, have since gone their separate ways. Following their breakup, Malaika has spoken publicly about her relationship status for the first time, sharing that she is currently neither single nor in a relationship, but in a 'hehe' phase.

2. Virat Kohli’s sister clears the air about viral picture of kid around Anushka Sharma during Perth test match

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, proud parents of Vamika and Akaay Kohli, faced some online buzz during the third day of the Perth Test on November 24, 2024. A viral photo of a child sparked speculation that it was Akaay, but Virat's sister Bhawna clarified on social media that it wasn’t him.

3. Alia Bhatt holds daughter Raha close as they step out with Ranbir Kapoor for an outing

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who became parents to daughter Raha in 2022, are frequently seen spending quality time with her. On November 25, 2024, the couple was spotted on an outing with Raha, with Alia lovingly holding her close as they enjoyed a family day together.

4. Baby John song Nain Matakka OUT: Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh take over the dance floor with their chemistry in Diljit Dosanjh’s peppy track

Diljit Dosanjh and Australian artist Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, known as Dhee, collaborated on the song Nain Matakka for Baby John. The highly anticipated track, showcasing electrifying chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, has finally been released, creating a buzz among fans.

5. Amid divorce rumors, Abhishek Bachchan praises Aishwarya Rai for taking care of Aaradhya, calls himself ‘lucky’

Amid rumors of a separation, Abhishek Bachchan addressed the speculation and praised Aishwarya Rai for her dedication to their daughter Aaradhya. He expressed gratitude for her constant presence at home, allowing him to focus on his career, and shared how lucky he feels to have her support.

