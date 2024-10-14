Bollywood Newswrap, October 14: Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai’s VIRAL moment; Ranbir Kapoor says Raha changed his life ‘for the best’

Today, October 14, was filled with exciting events and news from the film industry. If you missed any of the action, we’ve put together a list of the top headlines to keep you in the loop.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of October 14, 2024

1. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s viral moment from Anant and Radhika’s wedding

A glimpse of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan has taken over the internet from the pre-wedding documentary of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Their daughter, Aaradhya, is also seen sitting between them and seems to be very happy to spend quality time with her parents.

2. Ranbir Kapoor says Raha has changed his life ‘for the best’

During a conversation with India Today, Ranbir Kapoor was asked if his life had changed after 17 years of his career. In response, the actor said, “I think more than my career and my films, it’s the child that has really kind of changed my life for the best.”

He further added that he couldn’t describe the feeling, and anyone having a child would understand the sentiment. The actor also expressed his gratitude for being able to experience that feeling.

3. Happiest Nani Neena Gupta shares first photo with her granddaughter

Neena Gupta shared an aww-so-cute photograph with her newborn granddaughter. She captioned the post, "Meri beti ki beti - Rab rakha (My daughter's daughter--God bless)."

Advertisement

4. Alia Bhatt talks about her diagnosis of ADHD

In a recent conversation with The Lallantop, Alia Bhatt revealed that she has been zoning out from things since her childhood. She explained that she would zone out in the classroom or in the middle of a conversation. “Just recently, I took up a psychological test and after that I realized I have ADHD; my spectrum is quite high.”

5. Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta’s Panchayat Season 4 to go on floors

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta’s Panchayat Season 4 is poised to go on floors on October 25, 2024. It has further been revealed that the main characters of the show will remain the same whilst Pankaj Jha and Swanand Kirkire who was seen in the role of MP in one scene in Season 3 will have a crucial role this time.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Salman Khan and more mourn as Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Alia Bhatt wants to have ‘more babies’ with Ranbir Kapoor