Bollywood Newswrap, October 25: Alia Bhatt slams ‘botox gone wrong’ claims; Wamiqa Gabbi joins Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla

Today, October 25, 2024, the last Friday before Diwali, was packed with many major updates in the film industry. If you missed out on any important story, you can find out all the top headlines of the day in this newswrap. From Alia Bhatt slamming ‘botox gone wrong’ claims to Wamiqa Gabbi joining Akshay Kumar’s film Bhooth Bangla, here’s what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of October 25, 2024:

1. Alia Bhatt takes stand against trolls shaming her appearance

Alia Bhatt took a strong stand against claims that were suggesting her botox treatment had gone wrong or she had face paralysis without any proof.

On her Instagram story, she wrote, “To the random video floating around literally claiming I've had Botox gone wrong (and to the numerous clickbait articles) - I have a ‘crooked smile’ and a ‘weird way of speaking,’ according to YOU. This is your hypercritical, microscopic judgment of a human face. And now you're confidently tossing around "scientific" explanations, claiming I'm paralysed on one side? Are you kidding me?”

She added, “These are SERIOUS claims being casually thrown out there with zero proof, no confirmation, and absolutely nothing to back it up."

2. Wamiqa Gabbi joins cast of Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla

Last month, Akshay Kumar dropped the first look of his upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla. The actor is reuniting with director Priyadarshan after 14 years. In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla has now revealed that Wamiqa Gabbi has come on board the film.

A source close to the development stated, “Wamiqa has impressed everyone with her work in the digital world and is now all set to make it big on the theatrical medium with films like Baby John, followed by Bhooth Bangla. She has signed the dotted lines and has a solid role in Bhooth Bangla, which will evoke laughter among the cinemagoing audience.”

3. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and family celebrate Soni Razdan’s birthday

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visited a restaurant in Mumbai today where they celebrated Soni Razdan’s birthday. They were joined by Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor. Earlier, Alia made a special post on Instagram in which she sent her mother love and birthday wishes. She said, “The center of our universe - happy birthday mothership.”

4. Janhvi Kapoor drops wholesome picture with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share an unseen photo dump. One picture showed the actress petting a furry friend while her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya played with her hair. The couple was in their outfits from Manish Malhotra’s recent Diwali bash. Janhvi captioned the post, “Mems that haven’t made it to the gram.”

5. Abhishek Bachchan’s new poster from I Want To Talk creates intrigue

Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film I Want To Talk. A poster featuring the actor was released today. Abhishek was seen in a black bathrobe and printed shorts. What caught everyone’s attention was his weight gain, his bandaged hand, and the scars on his belly.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. I Want To Talk is slated to hit the big screens on November 22, 2024.

