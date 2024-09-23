Bollywood Newswrap, September 23: Laapataa Ladies is India’s official entry to Oscars 2025; Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra’s trailer date revealed

Today, September 23, 2024, was filled with various updates and exciting happenings in the film industry. This newswrap is here to provide you with all the top headlines of the day. From Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies becoming India’s official entry for Oscars 2025 to Pinkvilla exclusively revealing the trailer date of Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra, check out what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of September 23, 2024:

1. Laapataa Ladies chosen as India’s official entry for the Academy Awards

The comedy drama Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and backed by Aamir Khan, has been selected as India’s official entry for the 97th Academy Awards that will take place in 2025. In a statement, Kiran expressed her gratitude, saying, “This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life.”

2. Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra’s trailer to release on September 26

In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla revealed that the trailer of Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, will be out on September 26, 2024. The film is an action thriller directed by Vasan Bala. It is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 11.

3. Ed Sheeran makes special appearance at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Birmingham

Ed Sheeran recently surprised the audience as he made an appearance at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Birmingham. They performed a mashup of their popular songs Shape of You and Naina. The singers took to Instagram to share videos from the grand night.

4. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose with a fan in Paris

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently jetted off from Mumbai with their daughter Raha. Neetu Kapoor also accompanied them. Now, pictures of Alia and Ranbir from Paris have surfaced on the internet in which they happily posed with a fan.

5. Housefull 5 cast enjoys sightseeing in France

The shooting of Housefull 5 has begun. Chunky Panday recently dropped some pictures with his co-stars Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, and Dino Morea as they explored historical places in France.

