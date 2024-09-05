Bollywood Newswrap, September 5: Shah Rukh Khan tops celebrity tax payers list; Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina release new Jigra posters and more

Today, September 5, 2024, was filled with notable events and updates from the film industry, including Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's new Jigra posters, Shah Rukh Khan topping the list of celebrity taxpayers, Anushka Sharma's daily routine with daughter Vamika, movie announcements, and so much more. It was another busy day for Bollywood. We've compiled a news wrap with the top headlines from today, so you won't miss a thing.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of September 5, 2024:

1. Shah Rukh Khan TOPS list of highest tax-paying Indian celebrities

Shah Rukh Khan claimed the top position as the highest tax-paying Indian celebrity for the financial year 2024, with a remarkable contribution of Rs 92 crore. A report by Fortune India revealed that SRK, whose films earned over Rs 2,000 crore globally, leads the list of the top 10 tax-paying celebrities. This list features prominent Bollywood personalities, with SRK surpassing Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Virat Kohli in tax contributions.

2. Jigra: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina look intense in new posters

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's film Jigra is one of the most eagerly awaited releases of 2024. Since its announcement, the creators have been building excitement by unveiling posters. Recently, both Bhatt and Raina shared new posters on Instagram, featuring the two in a striking, intense pose, accompanied by the bold statement, "Kahaani bahut lambi hai aur bhai ke paas waqt bahut bahut kam." (The story is really long and my brother has very little time.)

3. Anushka Sharma reveals having dinner at 5:30 PM with daughter Vamika for THIS reason

At an event hosted by Slurrp Farm, Anushka Sharma discussed her family's eating habits. She mentioned that both she and Virat Kohli’s daughter, Vamika, have their dinner early. Anushka explained that she usually dines with her daughter, as they are often alone at home. Reflecting on this routine, she noted that it led her to think about eating earlier herself. She also shared the benefits she experienced, such as better sleep and feeling more refreshed in the morning.

4. Did Salman Khan and his bodyguards push Vicky Kaushal at award function in viral video? Shera spills beans

In a recent conversation with Zoom, Salman Khan’s bodyguard, Shera, addressed the viral video from an award show, which suggested that Khan and his bodyguards had snubbed Vicky Kaushal. Shera clarified that there was no pushing involved and that he himself wasn’t involved. He added that the incident was exaggerated and that Khan and Kaushal actually interacted at the event.

5. Mira Rajput pens sweet note on her and Shahid Kapoor’s ‘darling’ son Zain's birthday

Mira Rajput recently shared a series of photos and penned a sweet note on Instagram to celebrate her son Zain Kapoor’s birthday. The initial photo featured Zain dressed smartly with a playful expression, while another captured him walking and looking directly at the camera.

