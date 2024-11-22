4 Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha films to feel love and have a good laugh on bad days

Kartik Aaryan made an unexpected debut when he was in his third year of college. The actor, who also celebrates his birthday today, November 22, started his acting career by starring alongside actress Nushrratt Bharuccha who had worked in a couple of movies before. The talented duo ended up being the audience’s favorite and were cast multiple times together.

In this article, we take a look at the handful of Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha films that continue to entertain us.

Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha films to watch this weekend:

1. Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Star cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Sonnalli Seygall

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Director: Luv Ranjan

Year of release: 2011

Where to watch: Netflix

Kartik Aaryan ended up bagging the most iconic role of his career after stumbling upon a casting call for Pyaar Ka Punchnama on Facebook. The actor auditioned for the role of Rajat Mridul and six months later, he was finalised for it. It’s noteworthy that while shooting for the movie, the birthday boy shared a Mumbai apartment with 12 other aspiring actors and earned money by cooking for them.

Along with him was actress Nushrratt Bharuccha who also rose to stardom by playing Neha in the movie. Even after more than a decade of the film’s release, this Luv Ranjan's buddy film continues to tickle many funnybones and in a way, resonates with the young crowd. The movie stands to be one of the best Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha films that one shouldn’t miss.

2. Akaash Vani

Star cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sunny Singh

Genre: Drama/Romance

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

Director: Luv Ranjan

Year of release: 2013

Where to watch: YouTube

A year later, Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha’s film Akaash Vani made cinema lovers excited. Luv Ranjan cast both the actors together along with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sunny Singh. The movie revolves around the life of two lovers who are separated by an unfortunate incident at the girl’s home. Even though they part ways, their hearts remain connected.

Years later when they unite at a college gathering, the spark between them reignites making the boy determined to rescue his ladylove from an abusive relationship. After gathering a lot of courage to fight society and her family, the woman breaks free to continue her education and marry the man she had loved all her life.

3. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Star cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Ishita Raj Sharma, Sonnalli Seygall

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Director: Luv Ranjan

Year of release: 2015

Where to watch: Netflix

After the massive success of the first movie, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 follows the life of three pals and roomies, Gogo, Chauka, and Tarun. They fall for three women who complicate their lives in more ways than one. After seeing their true colors, the friends finally decide to break up with their partners and end up living a happy, single life. This is yet another Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha light-hearted movie we are sure you will enjoy.

4. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Star cast: Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh

Genre: Comedy/ Romance

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Director: Luv Ranjan

Year of release: 2018

Where to watch: Prime Video

Next up in this list of Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha films is Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Released in 2018, this fun tug-of-war between the groom’s best friend and his bride-to-be guarantees uninterrupted supply of laughter. Sonu keeps a close eye on Sweety only to conclude that she is not the best choice for his friend Titu and his family.

But blinded by love, Titu decides to ignore all the signs shown by his brother cum friend and continues to plan his wedding with the woman he loves. But it is at the mandap that Titu finally chooses Sonu over Sweety when he sheds a tear and leaves the baraat heartbroken. In the end, the guys’ bromance wins over the couple’s romance. Have you watched SKTKS yet?

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Star cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor with Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha in cameo appearances

Genre: Romantic/Comedy

IMDb rating: 6.0/10

Director: Luv Ranjan

Year of release: 2023

Where to watch: Netflix

If it’s a Luv Ranjan movie, Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha have to make an appearance in it, even if it’s for a couple of minutes. Even though Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is led by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik and Nushrratt appear at the end of the film as Rahul and Anya. The movie also marks the acting debut of producer Boney Kapoor and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi.

Have you watched all of these Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha films yet?

