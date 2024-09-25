Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar enjoys day out with Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Chunky Panday and more; fan says ‘Mamma miaa is back’

The team of Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5 has been consistent in sharing BTS glimpses with their co-stars. Taking the lead yet again, Chunky Panday shared a series of pictures as he enjoyed quality time with other cast members in Spain.

Today, on September 25, Chunky Panday took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with his Housefull 5 co-stars. The first photo featured him along with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Dino Morea. The entire team was seemingly sitting in an open café as they enjoyed a sunny day out.

The following pictures showed Chunky getting clicked in other beautiful locations of the city. "This Table is FULL" followed by red-heart and a laughter emoji read the caption on the post. Notably, the team is currently Gijón, Asturias, Spain. He also added the colloquial touch to the post by adding Bella Ciao song in the background.

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop thronging the comments section reacting to it. A fan wrote, "Mamma miaa is back" another fan commented, "House full k baad table fulll" while a third fan joked, "@chunkypanday jo pose openly india k roads pe nhi de sakte wo foreign me ja k de k kitna maja aata hai" another fan remarked, " Full Movie Picture Ke Back To Back End Scenes bhi aap idhar hi Daal Do, aapke Spams boht cool hai" another exclaimed, "so excited omg."

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial. In the photo, he was seen exuding swag posing alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Dino Morea.

"Just another day with this incredible cast. Housefull of actors, one cruise, and endless stories to tell!" Akshay wrote in the caption.

Housefull 5 features an impressive lineup of actors including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and Dino Morea. In addition to this, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma will be taking the pivotal roles.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025.

