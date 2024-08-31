Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to welcome their first child on THIS date? Know more about actress’ maternity break plans

Earlier this year in February, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their first pregnancy and the actress is due to welcome her baby in September this year. Since then, there have been speculations about the actress' due date and what her maternity plans will be. Now, there is buzz and much excitement on social media as Deepika's exact delivery date is being revealed.

A News 18 Showsha source denied rumors that Deepika is planning her delivery in London and revealed, “If things go as per plans, she will deliver the baby on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay. At present, the soon-to-be mother is enjoying every bit of the break that she has taken from work.” The portal also shared that Deepika Padukone plans to resume work in 2025 as she wants to be fully available for her newborn.

“Her maternity leave will last till March of next year. And after that, she’ll immediately get busy with filming the sequel of Kalki along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas,” the source added. After Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2, Deepika will soon jump into rolling The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier this year, Deepika while speaking to Vogue Singapore spoke about getting ready to embrace parenthood and revealed that she and Ranveer love children. The YJHD actress shared that she looks forward to starting her own family. “My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children,” Deepika added.

After dating for six years, Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot at Italy’s Lake Como in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018. Their love first blossomed on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) which just got intense and serious during the filming of their association in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

While they married very privately, their wedding video was revealed almost five years later on Koffee With Karan season 8. They will be next seen together in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The actioner is eyeing a Diwali release this year and is the is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe.

