Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua's introduction meet with shutterbugs 'was nothing short of magical' reveal paps; her face is 'perfect blend of her parents' features'

On December 23, 2024, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted a meet and greet with the Mumbai paparazzi to introduce them to their daughter, Dua Singh Padukone. At the event, the couple ensured all the shutterbugs blessed their girl, relished delicious food, and went home with happy memories and a box of sweets. Now, the paparazzi who attended the event stated that the girl's face is a "perfect blend of her parents' features."

Popular paparazzo, Yogen Shah took to his Instagram and revealed the meeting Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted for their daughter Dua Singh Padukone. Shah stated that the little one's adorable face is a perfect blend of her parents' features. She also has a charm that can immediately melt hearts.

While the event was hosted for her, the child was half-asleep. But there were moments when her "little eyes fluttered open, giving us a glimpse of her innocence and beauty," expressed the paparazzo. He continued that watching Dua in the loving embrace of her parents was a truly unforgettable experience.

Moreover, daddy dearest Ranveer greeted the shutterbugs with warmth while Deepika Padukone handed them a box of sweets. They were also fed food from the actor's favorite place. "The entire meeting was nothing short of magical and will remain etched in our hearts forever," stated Yogen Shah.

Another paparazzi named Pallav Paliwal told Hindustan Times that Deepika went inside and brought baby Dua, who clanged to her mother, in her arms the entire time. The couple requested their guests not to make a loud noise as the little girl had just awakened from her nap. After everyone met her, Dua was taken back. Having said that, the shutterbugs were requested not to click or publish Dua's photographs until they are ready.

While the couple interacted with the media professionals throughout the evening at the clubhouse of their Mumbai apartment, no one was allowed to bring in any cameras or even their mobile phones. However, the Bajirao Mastani actors clicked individual pictures with everyone from their phones. Just like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika and Ranveer hosted this meeting for the media so that they don't click images of their child.

