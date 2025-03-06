Delhi Crime’s Shefali Shah says she is not in the position to 'ask more money'; demands merit-based pay in industry: ‘Very rarely have I…’

Actress Shefali Shah has spoken out about the ongoing issue of pay disparity in Bollywood, emphasizing the need for equality in the industry. In a recent interview, she shared her views on the wage gap between male and female actors, highlighting the importance of fair compensation. The actress suggested a merit-based system and shared that "Very rarely have I come across a producer who says 'I will pay you more'. Maybe I'm not in the position to demand but I'm sure other actors are."

Speaking on the issue, Delhi Crime actress Shefali Shah stated in an interview with Humans of Bombay that the film industry's dynamics have evolved, with female-led films achieving significant success. However, she pointed out that despite this progress, the wage gap between male and female actors continues to persist.

Shah recently addressed the issue of pay disparity in Bollywood, emphasizing that the existing system is unfair. She pointed out that while major films were once sold primarily based on the hero’s presence, the scenario has changed significantly.

Advertisement

With many women-led films becoming massive successes, she questioned whether female actors were receiving the same remuneration as their male counterparts. However, she admitted uncertainty about the extent of this equality.

The Jalsa actress advocated for a merit-based pay structure, suggesting that compensation should be determined by talent rather than gender. She raised concerns about who decides an actor’s worth, highlighting the contradiction of casting someone in a leading role while undervaluing their contribution.

The Darlings actress also shared her personal experience, stating that it is rare for producers to voluntarily offer higher pay to deserving actors. She acknowledged that while she might not be in a position to demand a higher salary, other actors might be, and she expressed hope that they would receive fair compensation.

Advertisement

Shefali Shah, renowned for her impactful performances in films and web series, has captivated audiences with her remarkable acting in projects like Jalsa, Human, Darlings, and Doctor G. She is set to return to the screen in Delhi Crime Season 3 on Netflix.

Season 3 is set to drop on Netflix in 2025, the official date is yet to be announced. The latest updates reveal that Huma Qureshi has been onboarded for the third season.