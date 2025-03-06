Alia Bhatt reveals her biggest fear post being diagnosed with ADHD and it has daughter Raha connection: ‘My body...'

Ever since actor Alia Bhatt was diagnosed with ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) and anxiety, she has been vocal about her mental health. In a recent conversation with author Jay Shetty, Bhatt opened up about her diagnosis and shared that one of her biggest fears after the diagnosis was forgetting anything related to her daughter, Raha Kapoor. She also admitted that her body would heat up at social gatherings.

In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt revealed that she was clinically diagnosed with ADHD and anxiety, which provided her with a sense of validation that her struggles were more than just occasional anxious days. She shared that she actively sought a diagnosis after experiencing physical symptoms such as body heat-ups in social gatherings and difficulty focusing on tasks.

Bhatt admitted that while she once prided herself on being a multitasker, she eventually realized that it was taking a toll on her, leading to frequent forgetfulness—even for scheduled commitments.

This prompted her to undergo a professional three-day test, confirming her ADHD and anxiety diagnosis. She expressed relief upon receiving the results, as gaining information about her condition helped her cope better.

The Jigra actress also mentioned that she is not on medication, despite having the option, and instead focuses on actively managing her condition through various strategies. The actress highlighted that many people experience similar struggles, particularly in social settings, where anxiety about appearances and interactions is common.

Furthermore, Bhatt shared that after becoming a mother, her need to stay organized intensified, as she did not want to forget anything related to her daughter, Raha Kapoor. She acknowledged that parenting pressures can be overwhelming, but understanding her diagnosis has helped her implement better structures in her daily life.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects include Alpha, an action-packed film where she stars alongside Sharvari. This much-awaited movie, directed by Shiv Rawail, marks the first female-led entry in the YRF Spy Universe, produced by Aditya Chopra. It is slated for a Christmas 2025 release.

Apart from this, Bhatt is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which will bring her together on screen with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and former co-star Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 20, 2026.