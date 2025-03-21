Dhanashree Verma's new music video ‘Dekha Ji Dekha Maine’ highlights domestic abuse and adultery amid divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to adultery and domestic violence.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife, Dhanashree Verma, have been making headlines ever since news of their heading for divorce spread like wildfire. Even though the celebs never openly spoke about it, they were spotted at the family court on March 20, 2025, where their divorce was finalized. While going through a roadblock in her personal life, Verma released a music video that dealt with topics of adultery and domestic violence.

On March 20, 2025, choreographer and social media sensation Dhanashree Verma took to her Instagram handle and announced the release of her new music video titled ‘Dekha Ji Dekha Maine.’ The track also features Paatal Lok actor Ishwak Singh and deals with the topic of domestic violence, adultery, and toxic relationships.

Check out Dhanashree Verma’s post:

Earlier, the Bombay High Court waived the six-month cooling-off period and directed the family court to finalize the divorce proceedings of the celebs by March 20, 2025. Hence, on Thursday, both Verma and Chahal were spotted arriving at the Bandra Family Court along with their legal team for their divorce hearing.

After the proceedings, Yuzvendra Chahal’s advocate, Nitin Kumar Gupta, confirmed to ANI that the court had granted divorce to the celebs. “The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife,” stated the advocate. According to a report by Bar and Bench, Chahal is set to pay Dhanashree Verma Rs 4.75 crore as alimony.

For the unaware, Chahal and Dhanashree got married in 2020 in a private ceremony. However, before filing for divorce in February 2025, they lived separately for two years by mutual consent. Earlier, social media went berserk when the Indian cricketer was spotted watching the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025 Final with his friend RJ Mahvash.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.