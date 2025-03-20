Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma arrive at Bandra Family Court for hearing on divorce proceedings; WATCH

The Bombay High Court granted an exemption from the mandatory six-month cooling-off period following the filing of the divorce petition by cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife, Dhanashree Verma. The court instructed the family court to decide on their divorce by Thursday, March 20, 2025. Subsequently, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma were seen arriving at the Bandra Family Court today, accompanied by their legal team, for the divorce hearing.

Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted walking towards the court with his lawyers, dressed in an all-black outfit, wearing a face mask. Dhanashree was also seen at the court with her team for the divorce proceedings. A single bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar noted that Chahal would be unavailable from March 21, 2025, due to his participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The cricketer and Dhanashree Verma had filed for divorce in the family court on February 5 this year, mutually requesting the waiver of the mandatory cooling-off period, as their divorce was based on mutual consent.

The family court had initially refused to waive the mandatory six-month cooling-off period on February 20, prompting the couple to challenge the decision in the High Court. According to the Hindu Marriage Act, couples are required to observe this cooling-off period before a divorce is granted.

Justice Madhav Jamdar of the HC accepted their petition and granted the waiver. "Since petitioner No. 1 (Chahal) is participating in the IPL, his advocate has informed that he may not be available after March 21. Therefore, the family court is requested to decide their divorce plea by March 20," the high court stated.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Bar and Bench, Yuzvendra Chahal will pay actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma Rs 4.75 crore as alimony as part of their divorce settlement.

Chahal has already paid Rs 2.37 crore of the total amount, and Justice Madhav Jamdar mentioned that the remaining balance can be paid as permanent alimony after the divorce is officially finalized in court.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot in 2020. The couple reportedly lived separately for two years before filing for divorce in 2025.

Before their official announcement, speculation about their separation had already surfaced on social media after fans noticed that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.