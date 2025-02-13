Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Did Raftaar react to podcaster and Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent controversy? Rapper pens, ‘People often enjoy…’

The controversy surrounding podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s inappropriate comments on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent has been grabbing headlines for the past few days. The remarks received significant backlash, and even a police investigation was started. Now, it looks like rapper Raftaar has reacted to the controversy. He said that people enjoyed the failure of successful individuals.

Today, February 13, 2025, Raftaar, who is friends with Samay Raina and has also appeared on the show India’s Got Latent, shared an Instagram story that seemed in reference to the recent controversy. He wrote, “People often enjoy seeing successful individuals fail.”

In his post, Raftaar shed light on a cycle, saying, “1. Cultural Fascination: We admire celebrities and high achievers but are quick to judge them when they stumble.” He said that his pattern has existed throughout history.

The rapper then went on to his second point, stating, “2. Media Influence: The media amplifies this by sensationalizing scandals, feeding our curiosity and desire for drama.” He continued, “3. Psychology of Schadenfreude: This is the pleasure we get from others' misfortunes.”

Have a look at Raftaar’s post!

Listing the reasons behind the pleasure from others’ failure, Raftaar said that one was social comparison. He explained that seeing the failure of successful people made us feel better about our flaws. He cited ‘Envy and Relief’ as well as ‘Sense of Justice’ as two other reasons.

Moving on to the negative effects of the cycle, Raftaar stated that it could lead to toxic behaviors like cancel culture. He added that this is a distraction from significant societal issues and discourages people from aiming high.

He concluded his post by saying, “It's worth reflecting on why we feel this way, questioning whether it's about justice or soothing our own insecurities.”

Meanwhile, yesterday, Samay Raina issued a statement regarding the controversy on his social media platforms. He said, “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle.” Raina revealed that he had removed all the videos of India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel. He further mentioned that he will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure a fair conclusion of their inquiries.