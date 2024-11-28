Did you know Aditya Pancholi rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s offer to work in Heeramandi? Here's why 

Aditya Pancholi's role as Shripad Rao in the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Bajirao Mastani was a highlight in the film. Recently, the actor's wife, Zarina Wahab, revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali again approached the actor to play a role in his popular Netflix series Heeramandi, but he turned down the opportunity due to his vow not to play more character roles in his career.

In a candid conversation with Lehren Retro, Zarina Wahab recalled an old incident involving veteran actor Shammi Kapoor that deeply impacted Aditya Pancholi years ago and made him stay away from character roles.

For those unaware, Shammi Kapoor was one of the most admired actors in Bollywood, who ruled the 60s with his films and came from the renowned Kapoor family in Bollywood. Once when Aditya was shooting with him at a bungalow in Juhu, he noticed he was being treated unfairly compared to the lead actors.

Despite being among the most successful stars, Kapoor sat in a garden and got his makeup done under an umbrella while Pancholi was given an AC room. The Jai Ho actor was taken aback by witnessing the scene and immediately called Shammi inside his room, who graciously denied it.

It left a deep impression on Aditya Pancholi's mind, and he decided not to work after transitioning from lead actor to character artiste.

Advertisement

Wahab mentioned that her husband understood how unfair the industry could be. He realized how the same people who once admired you as an actor can look down upon you as a character artist in the future. She also agreed to the same and found it wrong but admitted it's how the film industry works.

Consequently, when Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached Pancholi for a role in Heeramandi, he respectfully denied it and said, "Sir, please don't feel bad, but I don't want to work anymore."

Heeramandi marked the OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was released on Netflix on May 1, 2024, and starred Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, Sharmin Sehgal, Richa Chadha, and more in significant roles.

ALSO READ: Raj Kapoor once made casteist remark on Zarina Wahab and left her feeling ‘bad’; but here’s what happened later