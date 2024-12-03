Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘TV pe Simba tha, ye Mufasa hai’ dialogue from Jawan was Atlee’s idea?

Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood's biggest icons, is all set to make his mark in Disney's upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King, where he will lend his voice to the legendary Mufasa. This film holds extra meaning for the superstar, as it marks his first collaboration with his sons, Aryan and AbRam Khan. In an exciting new video, SRK shared that the famous line from his hit film Jawan, ‘TV pe Simba tha, ye Mufasa hai,’ was actually the creative brainchild of director Atlee.

Disney India recently shared a video on their Instagram featuring Shah Rukh Khan. In the clip, he begins by saying, “Film Jawan ke andar line jo thi wo baap hai wo beta hai, toh suddenly Atlee ne kaha isse Mufasa aur Simba karenge hum.” (In Jawan, the line had the father-son term and suddenly Atlee suggested, ‘Let’s make it Mufasa and Simba’).

He is referring to Jawan’s iconic dialogue, "TV pe Simba tha, ye Mufasa hai. Jo TV pe tune dekha tha wo Sher ka bacha tha, ye khud Sher hai." (On TV, there was Simba, this is Mufasa. The one you saw on TV was the cub of a lion, this one is the lion himself).

In the video, SRK discussed his connection with the legendary character, known for his wisdom, power, and kindness. He revealed that he relates to Mufasa through shared traits such as strength, compassion, and a deep sense of family. These are qualities he believes everyone strives to embody.

King Khan also added a humorous personal touch, recalling his younger years. He shared with a smile that his hair once resembled Mufasa’s iconic mane, making the character even more relatable to him.

Fans couldn't stop gushing over the Jawan actor after watching the video. One fan eagerly shared, "Can’t wait to see the magic of SRK, Aryan, and AbRam together on screen!" Another chimed in with, "How is he so adorable?!" One comment praised SRK, saying, "You truly embody kindness, sweetness, and family values @iamsrk." And, of course, there were fans reminiscing about Jawan, commenting, "Jawan vibes all the way!"

The highly anticipated film, Mufasa: The Lion King, serves as a prequel to the 2019 live-action adaptation and traces Mufasa's journey from an orphaned cub to the ruler of the Pride Lands. Set for release in Indian cinemas on December 20, 2024, it will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, catering to a broad audience.

Shah Rukh Khan’s sons, Aryan Khan and AbRam are also part of this exciting venture. Aryan voices Simba, Mufasa’s son, while AbRam brings the young Mufasa to life. The film also features voices from Sanjay Mishra, Shreyas Talpade, Meiyang Chang, and Makarand Deshpande. Directed by Barry Jenkins and produced by Walt Disney Pictures, the film promises to be a visual and emotional treat.

