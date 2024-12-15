Diljit Dosanjh’s Chandigarh concert turns into Amar Singh Chamkila experience as fans climb trees to watch him perform; Imtiaz Ali feels ecstatic

One of the most iconic moments in Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila was when fans climbed trees to watch Chamkila perform, leaving viewers in awe. Interestingly, a similar scene unfolded during Diljit Dosanjh's recent Chandigarh Dil-Luminati tour. Director Imtiaz Ali shared a post expressing his excitement over how fans recreated the same experience from Chamkila's akhada at Diljit's latest concert.

In the shared post, fans can be seen climbing trees near the venue to catch a glimpse of Diljit Dosanjh's performance. It’s undoubtedly a memorable moment for both the singer and his fans to cherish.

See post here:

The G.O.A.T singer also took to his social media handle and shared a series of pictures from his Chandigarh concert, thanking his fans and admirers. The post read, "handigarh 🇮🇳 Thank You So Much, Sareya Ne Baut Support Kita.. Dosanjhanwala LOVES YOU FOLKS."

See here:

Netizens were quick to chime into the comments section and shower love. One fan wrote, "Dil Jeet liya Bhai aapke Songs ne." Another fan wrote, "Diljit's 2024 is at peak." One comment read, "Thank you for lighting up the city with your presence." One comment read, "It was amazing concert Diljit paaji."

Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali and featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, explores the life of Punjab's best-selling singer, whose provocative songs stirred both fame and controversy. Tragically, Chamkila and his second wife, Amarjot Kaur, were assassinated in Ludhiana before a concert when he was just 27 years old.

Advertisement

The musical biopic delves into the brief yet impactful life of Amar Singh Chamkila tracing his rise from a supporting performer to a household name.

It also recounts the harrowing events of his murder, which claimed not only his life but also those of Amarjot Kaur and several band members during a performance in Punjab.

On the work front, Diljit has an exciting lineup of movies, including JP Dutta's Border 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol. He will also appear in Boney Kapoor's No Entry 2 with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Baby John: Varun Dhawan can't stop smiling as he meets Home Minister Amit Shah; says ‘Inke saame to hum sab…’