14 Indian actors who have featured in renowned Hollywood movies: Deepika Padukone, Ali Fazal to Irrfan Khan

Alia Bhatt recently played a significant role in the Hollywood movie Heart of Stone, sharing the screen with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. This, however, is not the first time an Indian artist, particularly from Hindi cinema, has taken on a substantial role in Hollywood. Figures like Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan have previously made notable impressions on international screens. Bollywood talents consistently demonstrate their skills on a global stage, highlighting the industry's enduring impact on the international cinematic landscape.

Check out 14 Bollywood actors who have worked in popular Hollywood movies

1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a global icon. She caught the eye of British filmmaker Gurinder Chadha who cast her in Pride and Prejudice. The actress also worked in Doug Lefler's The Last Legion, The Pink Panther 2, and Mistress of Spices.

2. Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan, an actor synonymous with brilliance, embarked on his Hollywood journey with films like A Mighty Heart and The Darjeeling Limited. Notably, in 2006, he took on the lead role alongside Tabu in Mira Nair's The Namesake. His impactful presence extended to acclaimed movies such as Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012, Jurassic World, Life of Pi, and Inferno.

3. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone stepped into Hollywood with her role as Serena Unger in the Vin Diesel starrer XXX: Return of Xander Cage. The film emerged as a superhit on the worldwide box-office success earning not only acclaim for the actress but also establishing her presence in international markets.

4. Amitabh Bachchan

The legendary Amitabh Bachchan, known as the Shehenshah of Bollywood, made his Hollywood debut in The Great Gatsby. Portraying the character of a Jewish gangster, Meyer Wolfsheim, alongside stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Toby Maguire, and Carey Mulligan, Amitabh received applause from the audience and even earned recognition from DiCaprio himself for his stellar performance.

5. Ali Fazal

The Bollywood trajectory of Ali Fazal is a blend of triumphs and challenges. It also unfolds on the international stage with notable Hollywood projects. He graced the screen in Fast and Furious 7 and assumed the lead role in Victoria and Abdul alongside Judi Dench. Recently, he embarked on Death On The Nile, a sequel to Murder On The Orient Express, adapting Agatha Christie's eponymous novel.

6. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas played the role of Alex Parrish in the thrilling Quantico series on ABC. She then flipped the script as the main antagonist in Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. She sprinkled her Hollywood journey with diverse flavors, starring in Todd Strauss-Schulson’s Isn’t It Romantic with Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson, and Adam DeVine, and Love Again opposite Sam Heughan. Currently, she's prepping for the exciting Heads Of State.

Advertisement

7. Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda stepped into the International cinema with the 2020 Netflix film Extraction. The movie also had Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour in prominent roles.

8. Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia played a significant role in the acclaimed director Christopher Nolan's film Tenet. The movie was released in 2020 and had Robert Pattison, Elizabeth Debicki and John David Washington in prominent roles.

9. Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher did great in movies like Silver Linings Playbook with Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper, and Jennifer Lawrence. He also did well in Gerard Butler's movie, The Headhunter’s Calling. Apart from Hollywood, he left his mark in British films like Bend It Like Beckham and Pride and Prejudice.

10. Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor achieved global acclaim with his role in Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire. Furthermore, he portrayed the villain in Tom Cruise's action-packed movie, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol.

11. Tabu

Tabu took on the lead role in Mira Nair's Indian-American drama, The Namesake. She also featured in Ang Lee's survival drama, Life of Pi, in 2012.

12. Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah portrayed one of the main superheroes in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, taking on the role of Captain Nemo—an Indian pirate and the captain of the Nautilus. In 1899, he was recruited to join The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. Apart from his role in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, the seasoned actor also appeared in The Great New Wonderful.

13. Om Puri

The late Om Puri was among the rare few of his generation who successfully crossed over. He made a cameo in Richard Attenborough's iconic film Gandhi and featured in movies such as City of Joy, Wolf, The Ghost and the Darkness, War, and, notably, The Hundred-Foot Journey alongside Helen Mirren.

Advertisement

14. Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi has taken on significant roles in international projects, including Son of the Pink Panther, the disaster drama Waterborne, and the political thriller The Reluctant Fundamentalist, among others.