9 films on Netflix that depict modern women beautifully; Dear Zindagi to Mimi

Indian filmmakers have been using films to showcase women's strength, grit, and power. Several movies showcase that women have always stayed true to themselves and surprised them like an unexpected package in the face of adversity. There are also a handful of movies on Netflix that depict strong modern women beautifully. Take a look at some of them below!

9 films on Netflix that showcase the strength of modern women:

1. Jaane Jaan

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Release year: 2023

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her OTT debut last year with this crime thriller, Jaane Jaan. In the Sujoy Ghosh-directed film, she plays the role of a hardworking single mother living with her only daughter. But despite her attempt to keep her daughter away from her toxic father, he ends up finding them. To protect herself and her child, the mom attempts a grave crime. Suspecting something fishy, her neighbor helps her get out of trouble but instead gets trapped.

2. Mimi

Cast: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Mimi is a National Award-winning movie that was one of the best Netflix films of 2021. Through the remake of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy, director Laxman Utekar used comedy to showcase motherhood in the rawest form. Kriti Sanon plays the lead, who volunteers to become a surrogate for an American couple in exchange for a whooping sum of money. But after the couple refuses to take the baby, she continues with her pregnancy and births the child.

Advertisement

3. Mom

Cast: Sridevi, Sajal Aly, Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Adnan Siddiqui

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Release year: 2017

Genre: Crime/Drama

Every time someone tries to wrong a young lady, her mother rises from the ashes like a phoenix to seek revenge from the culprits. In Mom, too, Sridevi, a popular school teacher, takes it upon herself to punish the offenders who sexually assaulted her daughter. She takes a formidable route to destroy the lives of the four perpetrators who walked away free.

4. Dear Zindagi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ira Dubey, Kunal Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Ali Zafar

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Release year: 2016

Genre: Romance/Drama

In Dear Zindagi, Alia Bhatt portrays an aspiring cinematographer who travels and explores the world in an attempt to have a perfect life. During one of her expeditions, she crosses paths with a man who looks at life through a different lens. His unconventional approach towards life influences the woman to seek happiness in life's imperfections and not run after having a perfect life. Her character is one that would resonate with many women who give up on living the life they have in an attempt to seek what might not even be in their destiny.

Advertisement

5. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Release year: 2023

Genre: Biography/Drama

Inspired by the real story of an Indian couple, Anurup Bhattacharya and Sagarika Chakraborty, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is also the tale of a strong mother who fights the society, her husband, and the Government of Norway to get the legal custody of her kids. She pulled all the strings, reached the highest court of law, and challenged those who denied her right to meet her children. Once a timid housemaker, Debika Chatterjee becomes a furious woman who could do more to win back the custody of her children.

6. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi

IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Action/War/Biography

After watching Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, many parents would have wanted their daughters to become Indian Air Force pilots. This movie made every Indian proud of the country's daughter and fearless young officer who scripted history by becoming the first Indian female Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War. She is truly an inspiration, and this Netflix film depicts modern women so beautifully.

Advertisement

7. Crew

Cast: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh

IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

Release year: 2024

Genre: Comedy/Drama

One would wonder why this heist comedy film made it to Netflix's list of movies depicting strong women. But Crew is about three women living different lives and navigating through the pressures that society has put them under. While one is trying hard to make her parents happy and proud by lying to them, another is trying to fend for her family. The third lady, who has had a traumatizing childhood, keeps relationships at bay and wants to live life on her own terms. Aren't these tales the stories of some of the women of today?

8. Tribhanga

Cast: Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Drama

Directed by Renuka Shahane, Tribhanga is the story of three women from different age groups who stick around their dysfunctional family while making some bold and unconventional life choices. While they sometimes get done with life's challenges, their values and love for the family give them the power to deal with all that's coming.

9. Dhak Dhak

Cast: Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza Rekhi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi

IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

Release year: 2023

Genre: Drama

Advertisement

This list of Netflix movies depicting modern women had to conclude with Dhak Dhak. Through this road adventure film, Tarun Dudeja narrated that for women, age is just a number when it comes to realizing their dreams. The way the four women set out on their bikes for a road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world showcases the undying grit and strength of the women of today, regardless of their age.

Which of these films have you already watched on Netflix? Let us know!

ALSO READ: 9 best Rajkummar Rao movies on Netflix that prove his acting prowess