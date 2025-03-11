Govinda recalls being abused by Kader Khan during heated argument over having meal on sets; 'Main subah 7 baje se shooting ke liye...'

In his film career, Govinda extensively worked with late Bollywood actor Kader Khan. Be it Coolie No. 1 of Dulhe Raja, Hero No. 1 or Deewana Mastana, several films featured them together, making them the epic comedy jodi. In a recent interview, the Bollywood actor recalled how Khan once got angry at him and they got into an argument over having meals on set even though Govinda was on set since 7 am. Read on!

Govinda was recently in a chat with actor Mukesh Khanna on his YouTube channel, Bheeshm International. During the interview, the Raja Babu actor went back in time and recalled the wonderful memories he had with legendary Bollywood actor Kader Khan. Going back in time, he reminisced having a heated argument with Khan.

The Haseena Maan Jaayegi actor revealed, “Main subah 7 baje se shooting ke liye pahucha tha. Main baitha hu, intezar kar raha hu, 12 baj ke 10-minute par shot lagaya hai. Toh main khana order kar dia. (I reached the set at 7 am. I was sitting and waiting since morning, but the crew set up my shot only at 12:10 pm. So, I ordered lunch.)”

At that point, his co-star Kader Khan came and asked him if that was the time to eat lunch. He asked Govinda to drop it and give the shot. However, the actor told him that he had been waiting since morning and now he is hungry. Hence, he would resume work after eating. Govinda also asked Khan to join him in the meal. Soon, both of them got into an argument.

Since Govinda didn’t give up, Khan angrily told him that he has heard people say that Govinda has been difficult these days. “Aren’t you afraid of anyone?,” Khan then asked his co-star, to which he replied that he is only afraid of God and asked Khan to wait for him.

“Toh bahut gali-vali diye mujhe. Aise kabhi dete nahi the. Mujhe bahut prem karte the. Mujh par unki bahut kripa rahi. (He abused me a lot. He would not usually. He loved me a lot.) stated the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor.

Annoyed by it, Khan went ahead to shoot without Govinda. However, while filming, he drowned and went missing. After returning, the late actor kissed Govinda’s hands and told him that he had something in him.