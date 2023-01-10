Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: 10 moments of the 'Fighter' star that prove he is a family man

Bollywood's beloved superstar Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 49th birthday, today. The handsome hunk, who is one of the finest talents Hindi cinema has ever produced, is best known for his versatility, exceptional acting chops, effortless dance moves, unmatchable looks, and onscreen charm. When it comes to his acting career, Hrithik Roshan has seen some extraordinary highs and real lows. But nothing has prevented him from remaining the nation's heartthrob right from the release of his debut film, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai .

The handsome hunk is one of the very rare talents in Bollywood who have explored the silver screen as both a star and an actor. While blockbuster films like Dhoom 2, Bang Bang!, War, and others celebrated Hrithik Roshan, the star on the silver screen, many acclaimed films like Koi... Mil Gaya, Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish, Super 30, and others reinvented him as an actor. The multi-faceted talent never shied away from experimenting on the silver screen and following his heart when it comes to choosing films, despite having a true rollercoaster ride in his career.

Hrithik Roshan's personal life

The Fighter actor has always made headlines with his personal life as well. Hrithik Roshan's romance and eventual marriage with his teenage sweetheart Sussanne Khan was the favourite topic of tabloids for a very long time. Later, Hrithik and Sussanne garnered attention with their separation and divorce. The ex-couple still remains in the news for maintaining an amazing equation, despite parting ways. They are happily co-parenting their two sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan also was a subject of controversy, owing to the rumours regarding his link-ups with various famous women from the entertainment business. However, the War star is now in a happy space and is in a stable relationship with actress-singer Saba Azad.

Here we present 10 pictures of Hrithik Roshan that prove he is a complete family man. Have a look...

