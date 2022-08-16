EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4 to continue from where part 3 ended; Script in development

Ever since Hrithik Roshan officially announced Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4 in June last year, there has been a lot of buzz around this much awaited project. On Krrish’s 15th anniversary, the actor captioned a short video on Instagram, “The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. Krrish 4 #15yearsofkrrish #Krrish4.” Pinkvilla now has a new update on this very loved superhero franchise. We have learnt that Krrish 4 will be a direct continuation from where the third part ended.

“The fourth instalment of the Krrish franchise will take the story of the third part ahead, but it will be set in a completely different world with new characters and exciting twists. Rakesh ji is developing the script and is presently working on the crucial parts of the story. Once he finalises the script, they will begin work on the casting and other logistics of this massive project. It will also feature some never seen before action sequences,” informs a source close to the development.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, acclaimed composer Rajesh Roshan had opened up on the music of Krrish 4. “We have not started work on the music of Krrish 4 as yet, but we will begin as soon as the final script is locked. Rakesh ji (Roshan, director) is working on the script. With time, you also grow with the new techniques of sound and music, which I want to portray in the compositions of Krrish 4. Now the music system in every household is so advanced, that one has to adapt to the modern techniques to match these inventions,” Rajesh Roshan had said, further adding that Hrithik will also lend his voice to at least one song in the fourth part.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s next release is Vikram Vedha. He recently completed shooting for the film.

