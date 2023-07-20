Happy Birthday Naseeruddin Shah: 5 comic roles played by the actor that showcase his versatility and prowess

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than five decades now. He made his Bollywood debut with an uncredited role in Aman in 1967, a film starring Rajendra Kumar Tuli and Saira Banu. Shah is a notable actor who has been conferred with prestigious awards like Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri along with 3 National Awards and 3 Filmfare Awards. Here are 5 comic roles played by Naseeruddin Shah that showcase his versatility and prowess.

Here we present 5 comic roles played by Naseeruddin Shah that showcase his versatility and prowess

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro is one of the most popular films where Naseeruddin Shah captivated everyone's hearts with his comedy role. The story revolves around two struggling photographers, Vinod (Naseeruddin Shah) and Sudhir (Ravi Baswani), who set up a photo studio in Mumbai but soon come to terms with the scandalous lives of the rich and famous, and seek to expose it. The film was released in 1983 and depicted a satirical black comedy. The performance of Shah was amazing and people enjoy the movie to date.

Chamatkar (1992)

The second film where Naseeruddin amazed everyone with his performance has to be Chamatkar. The film was released in 1992. It was a horror comedy. Shah once again managed to tickle our funny bones by playing a role of a friendly ghost. Notably, the film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Urmila Matondkar.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)

In the 2008 film, Naseeruddin Shah had an extended cameo. In the Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer, Shah played the role of Imran's dead father who used to interact with his wife through the photo frame. This film received love and praise from the audience.

Ishqiya (2010)

Ishqiya starred Naseeruddin Shah, Vidya Balan, and Arshad Warsi in key roles. The film falls in the genre of romantic comedy. Through this film, Shah showcased his versatility and prowess which is still alive in fans' hearts.

The movie was a super hit at the box office. It also has a sequel titled Dedh Ishqiya which was released in 2014.

Welcome Back (2015)

Naseeruddin Shah played the role of a Dubai-based don. His scenes in the film were hilarious enough to tickle our funny bones. The actor’s dialogue ‘Mazak tha Bhai Mazak’ is a meme favorite.

ALSO READ: Naseeruddin Shah: South films might be crass in their taste but the execution is always flawless