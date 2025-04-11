Kartik Aaryan, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's creature comedy's TITLE revealed? Hint: It rhymes with a Hollywood film

Kartik Aaryan is set to collaborate with Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Their film is reportedly a creature comedy revolving around a snake vs human conflict. Now, it looks like the film has received a title, Naagzilla, which rhymes with the name of the Hollywood movie Godzilla.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan’s film with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has been titled Naagzilla. The portal’s source stated, “The film is titled Naagzilla, which is a take-off from the cult Hollywood blockbuster, Godzilla.” The source further revealed that the film will be packed with humor and fun.

The report added that the makers discussed various titles like Icchadhari Naagin and Naagvilla before finalizing Naagzilla. The team is apparently very excited for the movie. The prep work has reportedly started already. The portal also mentioned that an official announcement is expected soon with a poster, as a photoshoot has already been done.

Pinkvilla was the first to break the news about Kartik Aaryan being a part of Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s high-concept comedy. It will be produced by Karan Johar and Mahaveer Jain.

A source close to the development shared that it is being made as a trilogy. “Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has been working on this high-concept comedy for a while now, and the film is being designed as a trilogy with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. It's a script that has the potential to resonate with every section of the cinema-going audience,” the source said.

The source also disclosed that the movie is expected to go on floors in September 2025. The makers are aiming for a release in the second half of 2026.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has many other exciting films in his lineup. He will be seen in Anurag Basu’s untitled romantic drama with Sreeleela as the female lead. The film is slated for a grand release on Diwali 2025. Apart from that, he is set to star in the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Satyaprem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans is helming the project.

